How to fix Helldivers 2: Error Code 10002038

Arrowhead Game Studio’s FPS continues to rise, and unfortunately, some players are experiencing several issues that are preventing them from fully enjoying Helldivers 2. So if you are facing error code “10002038”, here is what you can do to fix it.

Helldivers 2 players have reported several issues when trying to connect to Arrowhead Game Studio’s FPS. Most of the problems are related to its high popularity, where the game’s servers cannot keep up with the sudden growth of users who want to participate in this galactic war.

While developers Arrowhead Game Studios has requested users to log out of the game if they are not playing the game, Helldivers 2 fans don’t want to leave their location for fear of encountering a bug later.

Unfortunately, many players have started experiencing error code 10002038 while trying to access Helldivers 2.

Here’s everything you can do to overcome this frustrating error.

If you are facing error code 10002038, it means that the servers are at full capacity.

As with “Server Request Failed” or “Error Code 1” errors, there’s not much you can do to fix error 10002038, since it’s a server-side problem.

However, you can try to resolve any issues from your end through the following methods:

Check the integrity of the game cache . If you’re playing on PC, open Steam and go to the Helldivers 2 hub. After entering the Properties tab, go to Local Files and click on “Verify the integrity of game files”.

. If you’re playing on PC, open Steam and go to the Helldivers 2 hub. After entering the Properties tab, go to Local Files and click on “Verify the integrity of game files”. Restart your Steam client . You can easily do this by going to the Steam tab and then clicking Exit.

. You can easily do this by going to the Steam tab and then clicking Exit. Check if your internet connection is working . If you have verified that the Helldivers 2 server is up and running, you can check if your connection is stable or not. We also recommend trying to restart your router before trying to enter the game again.

. If you have verified that the Helldivers 2 server is up and running, you can check if your connection is stable or not. We also recommend trying to restart your router before trying to enter the game again. Check if the server is down : First of all, you should make sure that the Helldivers 2 servers are offline. You can check this on the Arrowhead Games Discord or their support page.

If you have already verified that this is an issue on the Arrowhead Game Studio side, you may need to exit the game and wait approximately 30 minutes before attempting to log in again.

And that’s all you need to know about Helldivers 2 error 10002038.