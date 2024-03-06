Four new actors join the cast of The Last of Us: Season 2

The cast of season 2 of The Last of Us seems complete. The HBO series, which will return to our screens in 2025, is currently filming and has added four new names to its cast. We now know who will play Manny, Mel, Nora and Owen. Advertisement Your content continues below

Characters known to video game fans Adaptation of The Last of Us: Part IIThe second season of The Last of Us So some new characters from this video game will be featured. Diversity tells us that Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Ariella Baer (Marvel’s Runaways), Tati Gabriel (you) and Spencer Lord (Riverdale) will thus be in the cast of this season 2 of the HBO series.

New actors of the series The Last of UsAnd theirs alter ego Video game. © Naughty Dog / DR

According to our colleagues, Ramirez plays Manny, a character described as “A loyal soldier whose positivity hides the pain of old wounds and the fear of letting down his friends when they need him most.” bare mail plays, “A young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism.” Gabriel gives his traits to Nora, “A military doctor who struggles to overcome the sins of his past”When God slips into Owen’s skin, “A gentle person stuck in a warrior’s body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.” Advertisement Your content continues below

If these descriptions sound vague to fans of the series not initiated into video games The Last of UsOthers, who know what awaits Joel and Ellie in Season 2, will have a better idea of ​​who these new characters are. The four additions complete a cast already composed of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, along with Isabella Merced as Dinah, Young Mazzino as Jesse, and Caitlin Dever as Abby. We also know that Catherine O’Hara (Mom I missed the plane, Shit Creek) will also be in the series in a currently unknown role.

Season 2 is progressing well He was recently interviewed after his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Joel. The Last of UsPedro Pascal gave news of the shooting of season 2: “Everything is going very well. It’s impressive to see how invested and focused the entire team is on this Season 2”said the actor. “Everyone is working harder than I ever imagined, even harder than the first season, which is almost impossible.”

Season 2 of The Last of UsCurrently filming in Vancouver, will arrive on HBO and its streaming platform Max in 2025. In France, the series by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann was initially available to Prime Video subscribers when it first aired in 2023, but is now only offered through a paid Warner Pass option. However, by the time Season 2 airs, the series will probably have a new address in France because with Max arriving in France next summer, the HBO series will definitely change platforms again.