Fortnite is one of the most popular online video games of all time. But how many people are playing Fortnite in 2024? This article tries to answer this question, which is not as simple as it seems.

Fortnite, a game developed by Epic Games, has united many people in the video game community but not only. With its cultural influence and its multiple crossovers with Marvel, DC Comics, Ariana Grande or even Travis Scott, we can say that this game has become a truly global phenomenon.

Being a completely free game but with an economic model based on paid cosmetic items, this battle royale has been among the top games of the moment for more than 6 years.

Although the game’s popularity has declined in recent years, Chapter 4 brought a lot of life back with brand new maps and tons of new features that brought many players back. Chapter 5 and LEGO mode are also now contributing to Fortnite’s growing success.

So, how many players do you think are still on Fortnite in 2024?

Number of players on Fortnite in 2024

Like many popular game publishers, Epic Games does not regularly share Fortnite player count information. However, there are always some bits of information floating around.

Epic Games, however, said there were more 350 million registered users on Fortnite In 2020, and that number had grown to more 400 million in 2021. All indications are that this number will be even higher in 2024.

However, the number of registered users unfortunately provides less information than the number of active players.

To see more clearly, it is better to look at the statistics shared by sites like ActivePlayer. If we believe this site, there were over 247 million active players between December 2023 and January 2024, compared to 231 million during the month of November. A peak of over 69 million players was also recorded in the last 30 days.

Epic Games Fortnite still has millions of daily players in 2023.

So, is Fortnite dying?

If Fortnite went through a difficult period towards the end of Chapter 2, players bounced back together after the release of Chapter 4 which brought many new features to the game. Fortnite Mod, among other things, added new inspiration to Fortnite after its release. Chapter 5 Season 1.

In 2023, Season OG also attracted many nostalgic players, which reignited a new wave of interest in the battle royale. This interest seems to last till 2024 with new updates coming.