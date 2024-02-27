LEGO Pirates joins LEGO Fortnite in one of two new game modes

LEGO



The pirates join LEGO



Fortnite “LEGO Islands” in one of two new game modes in the collection, and you can play right now.

The first in a series of new game experiences coming to LEGO Fortnite in 2024, “LEGO Raft Survival” and “LEGO Obby Fun” are inspired by the game developer’s childhood memories. LEGO Raft Survival is anchored around LEGO Pirates and task players. Aboard a raft – and gathering resources to build more rafts – Black Seas takes fire from Captain Blackbeard aboard the Barracuda.

LEGO Obby Fun, on the other hand, is LEGO Fortnite's first brick-built obstacle course. Players must navigate a series of platforms designed by real LEGO designers, climbing and solving problems to achieve victory alone or together. friends







You'll come across randomly generated sections of the course, inspired by intrinsic LEGO themes such as City, DREAMzz







friends and Ninjago







off .

These two new mods were created using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). Recent reports suggest that Epic Games plans to open up the world-building sandbox to players in the near future, so this Dual Experience Pack could offer a glimpse of what’s possible if and when that happens.

The LEGO Group says its Fortnite adventure is “just getting started,” promising that “new world-building features, gameplay and more LEGO-style costumes will arrive in updates throughout 2024.” For now, you can experience both LEGO Islands game modes by loading LEGO Fortnite.

