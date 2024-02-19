This player literally changed the course of the story of The Last of Us 2, thanks to this game mode he completely succeeded in saving Joel from death!

First of all, pay attention to the following as we are about to reveal part of the plot of The Last of Us 2. If you don’t want to be spoiled, avoid reading this article.

Now that you have been warned, you will know that from the beginning of the game, we witness an unexpected and most tragic scene: Joel’s death, murdered by Abby. What if, today, we made sure that this does not happen? Well, this The Last of Us player managed to save her before disaster struck!

This The Last of Us 2 player saves Joel!

When we all got our hands on The Last of Us 2, what was our grief at this gruesome scene… At the time, players were so shocked and dismayed by this script choice that a petition went out to replace the mischievous dog. The plot of the story.

And today, from January 19, we can enjoy the title in its remastered version, this time on PS5, and helplessly witness this scene once again. But, things changed thanks to this player who managed to save Joel.

As we can see This video was posted by specalizer On YouTube, just as Joel is about to receive the fatal blow from Abby, here he comes Our player actually manages to save it in two different ways.

for the first time, Instead of entering through the usual open patio door, he decides to go through the garage And then kill the guards there. Then, he goes straight to the room where Joel is and then kills the rest of the team and especially Abby. For the second method, he goes through the normal passage with a small staircase, then goes to the door to the room where Joel and Abby are, but instead of starting a cutscene that ends the latter’s life, here it is. Our player equips himself with a very small flash which he throws across the room Then to be able to shoot everyone, and once again, come to Joel’s aid.

Several mods are available!

unfortunately no, This is not an alternate story integrated into the remastered version of The Last of Us 2. Here, as we have already clarified, this is a mod that was created by SpecLizer himself, and for those who are interested, our videographer has published. Its many mods on Patreon site.

Later, we have the possibility of seeing Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead replacing Joel (or Rick Grimes), but also a mode through which Ellie transforms into, or plays with, Sarah (Joel’s daughter). Kratos or even Arthur Morgan.

However, to enjoy all this, you have to pay a small subscription to support the creator. But we must admit that this is really attractive.