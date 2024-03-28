Twitch: Streamer Ninja, global star of Fortnite, announces he has cancer

Terrible news that rocked the world of video games. American streamer Ninja announced to his community this Thursday that he has skin cancer. A person grateful for the live broadcast of the game Fortnite on Twitch published a long message on X (formerly Twitter) in which he explained the circumstances under which the disease was observed.

“I had a mole on the bottom of my leg which the doctors wanted to remove as a precaution. It turned out to be melanoma, but they’re hopeful because we caught it at an early stage,” Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, explained in his post.

Well, I’m still in a bit of shock but wanted to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went to the dermatologist for the annual skin/mole checkup that Jess proactively scheduled for me. I had a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It’s… — Ninja (@ninja) March 26, 2024

Then another dark spot appeared near the first mole. This is why the biopsy was done: a large area around the melanoma was thus removed. The 32-year-old is now awaiting the results.

The streamer, who has just under 19 million subscribers on Twitch, admits to being “a little shocked,” while also saying he’s “grateful” that the cancer cells were found so early.

The National Health Service (NHS), the British public health system, recalls that melanoma is “a form of skin cancer that spreads to other parts of the body. The disease is caused by exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays, in particular, “mostly dark brown spots on the skin. that is manifested by the appearance of black spots”, reports Amelie, a health insurance website.