Here are the most profitable stars… on the red carpet

At countless Hollywood awards ceremonies, behind the official pageant lies another conflict, even more sensible, if the financial stakes are much higher. A cleverly staged battle on the red carpet. The important thing is to capture the imagination. And for that, nothing is too expensive. On average, the outfits of the biggest stars at the Oscars are estimated to cost a million dollars (dress, tuxedo, shoes, watch, jewelry and beauty). But it’s worth it, according to an investigation conducted by The Hollywood Reporter with LaunchMetrics.

Oscar: Visibility Estimated $107 million

Thanks in particular to America Ferrera, Versace benefited from visibility in media and social networks estimated at $14.2 million during the last American Cinema Festival. But competitors are not excluded: 12.1 million for Dior, 11.9 for Louis Vuitton, 10 for Gucci, 9.8 for Armani, 7.8 for Chanel, 7.1 for Balenciaga, 5.3 for Giambattista Valli, 5.2 for Schiaparelli and 4.1 for Loewe. That’s 87.5 million for these top 10. is dollars. To which we can add 13.5 million in watches and jewelry (still for the top 10) and 6 million in accessories, reaching a total of $107 million in just the most watched visibility. Brands, in a single event. crazy

Zendaya made a big impression at the Oscars. ©2024 Getty Images

Emma Stone, Zendaya and America Ferrera, the highest-rated stars at the Oscars

In this little game, which stars are the most “bankable” on the red carpet? At the Oscars, Emma Stone, helped by her “dress malfunction,” won with an estimated $6.8 million in visibility. Next are Zendaya (5.5 million), America Ferrera (5.4 million), Ana Taylor-Joy (5.2 million) and Ariana Grande (4.9 million). And the men? They are left behind. Ryan Gosling, who did the show anyway, is worth “only” 3 million, Coleman Domingo 2.1 million and Best Actor, Cillian Murphy, 1.8 million.

Miley Cyrus, champion in all categories

Proving that the value of the award is not the most important thing, the year’s big winner in this little game is none other than Miley Cyrus, whose golden outfit at the Grammy Awards generated the equivalent of at least $7.2 million. Visibility We already know which stars the big brands will try to attract for the upcoming Hollywood parties.