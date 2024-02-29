Kanye West went shopping at Decathlon in Paris and got a very stylish look

It’s almost too unusual to believe and yet the photos speak for themselves. Currently in Paris for Fashion Week, Kanye West has once again made headlines by appearing in a total look signed by the French brand alongside his partner Bianca Sensori while outing the streets of the capital. And not just one! If we call you “in good shape,” you obviously call us a decathlon! And it’s actually in the cycling department of the French favorite sports clothing brand that Ye seems to have found what he’s been looking for.

If the rapper is usually more of a subscriber to designer pieces, deep down he is also a man who is able to appreciate and above all discover the fashion potential of certain pieces that don’t always look the best at first glance. Proof with this set of brands BTWIN Which will cost him no more than 135 euros, including a waterproof windbreaker and cycling pants in black technical fabric, designed to be worn at night as indicated by the large reflective strips that adorn these two pieces. As for accessories, Yeh also opted for cycling gloves bought at Decathlon and wore his favorite black balaclava that he never lets go of.

Jules did it first 😏 https://t.co/LhJBFZFrRM — Decathlon (@decathlon) February 29, 2024

Decathlon and rappers, a great love story

Before him, other public figures had already made a splash by dressing in Decathlon pieces, as the brand’s CM did well to draw attention to X (formerly Twitter). “Jul said first”, he responded with humor in a nod to the famous Quechua jacket that has become almost inseparable from the Marseille rapper. In December 2022, on the red carpet of the Fashion Awards, this time it was in the person of another rapper, British, from the Central Sea, who appeared at the Decathlon with a Quechua hiking jacket. What if it is the most popular shopping destination after all?

