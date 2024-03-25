A look at their love story

The rumor had been growing for several months. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are indeed divorced. “People” magazine confirmed the news on Friday, March 8, while the actress may have filed for divorce in July 2023. This was finalized in France last month. A rep for the Israeli-American star says the two ex-lovers are focused on only one thing: the well-being of their children. Aleph, 12, and their daughter Amalia, 7.

According to a source close to the couple interviewed by Paris Match, it is up to them that the actress will agree to stay and live in Paris, where the family is based. When rumors of the couple’s divorce were first mentioned, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied continued to appear together. “She wants the transition to be smooth for her kids,” a relative told “People.” “She and Ben love their children and are both committed to being the best parents they can be. Nothing is more important than that.”

Meeting on the set of “Black Swan”.

So the marriage of the actress and the choreographer lasted for 11 years. It was in 2010 that they met on the set of the film “Black Swan”. Beside him, Natalie Portman discovered Belle and prepared herself as best she could for the project that earned her her first Oscar in 2011. In the same year, Star became the mother of little Aleph, who, a few months later, was present on Mars. ..

