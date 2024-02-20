Envy awards for those offbeat and off-putting scenes

The 96th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, promised to award deserving recipients in nearly two dozen categories. But as we’ve noted here at Envelope over the years, not every award-worthy performance, notable trend or jaw-dropping sequence gets its due. That’s why we make it a point to note some of the greatest, most boring, and most amazing movies, scenes, and actors who deserve a very special statue of their own (even if it’s just a virtual one). Here, we present the 2024 Envy Awards!

We have no reward for words

Caitlin Dever, “Nobody’s Gonna Save You”

In two of the best films of the past year, crucial – if not major – characters were given virtually no lines. And no one even gets to show their face! In “Air,” Damian Delano portrays a young Michael Jordan, a basketball prodigy, but it’s his parents who do the talking for him. He has never seen a full-on and has only a few words to say. But that’s nothing compared to the isolated lead of “Nobody’s Gonna Save You,” played by Caitlin Dever. Far from her town and living alone, she is the only one who can fight the invasion of aliens and their mind probes. Another nearly wordless performance, Dever takes us through terrifying nights and days on the strength of his body language alone.

A most hilarious use of a historical figure

“Napoleon”

As noted by a commenter on Reddit, Ridley Scott’s historical epic “Napoleon” is actually “a romantic comedy interrupted by the rise of an empire.” Now, keep in mind that marketing it not Suggest this at all – but it’s hard to imagine it wasn’t meant to be hilarious from time to time. Finally, we get some really great lines from the future emperor: one, where he turns to a British naval officer and cries, “You think you’re such great Because you have boat!” Later, at dinner with guests and his wife Josephine, he declares, “Destiny has brought me this lamb chop!” Indeed he has.

You think I’m a funny special prize

“killers”

Usually, “comedy” isn’t the word that comes to mind when David Fincher makes a movie. But embedded within “The Killer,” it pays homage to a generous handful of classic sitcom characters. Michael Fassbender’s assassin-for-hire character needs a lot of nicknames as he slinks around the world — and, apparently, a lot of service people who don’t blink when presented with IDs from past TV shows — Felix Unger, Oscar Madison, Archibald Bunker. , Howard Cunningham, Reuben Kincaid, Lou Grant, Sam Malone, George Jefferson, and Robert Hartley. For that last one, someone should have at least said, “Hi, Bob!”

The best ambulance chase

“Cocaine Bear”

Was there a bigger vehicle chase in the movies in 2023 than a bear racing after an ambulance – and overtaking it? The apparently terrified pedal to the metal paramedics are no match for the tick-off, his urine flying high with blood on his brain. Add a Depeche Mode tune to provide the soundtrack and it truly was one of the year’s most over the top moments.

The most memorable tidy-up scene

“Saltburn”

So there are plenty of scenes in “Saltburn” that can make your skin crawl, but it’s hard to top the moment when houseguest Oliver takes it upon himself to clean the bathtub that was used by his passion, Felix. See, Felix A Very good time In his bathtub, secretly observed by Oliver, and after Felix vacates the room Oliver slips in to give the tub a special cleaning. with his tongue.

Excellent use of nudity

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Nudity and sex scenes have also made a comeback in film, and much was made of Christopher Nolan’s use of both in “Oppenheimer.” Sure, there was a traditional love scene with Jean in bed, a member of the Communist Party. But who can forget the moment when the famous scientist is questioned by the US Atomic Energy Commission about his affair – and suddenly he’s naked and having sex on a chair in the same room? Fantasy? Metaphor? Of course for both. But definitely…unexpected. Still, it’s hard to beat the moment in “No Hard Feelings” when Jennifer Lawrence’s character emerges from a skinny dip to find her clothes stolen — and kicks the young thieves’ butts. While still naked. J. Lo, you missed out.