A Pirate of the Caribbean may be hiding another

After the overexposure of his marital problems with Amber Heard and the subsequent trial, Disney is reportedly campaigning to return Johnny Depp to the Jack Sparrow costume. Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The big difference between this new rumor and the previous films is that this sixth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise will have an actor supporting the main character (which won’t be him). It will however mark the actor’s return to Disney’s good books after a trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard (accusing each other of domestic violence, they would both be found guilty of defamation, Heard) forced him out of the franchise. He was ordered to pay the sum of $10.35 million (amended to $1 million after the agreement, Depp would pay him $2 million).

In regards to the saga, Depp himself had long announced that he would not be returning, until producer Jerry Bruckhammer surprised everyone by revealing that he was working on a possible return of Depp to the franchise in 2022. It also announced that Chernobyl and The Last of Us series creator Craig Mazin was hired to co-write the original Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with regular Ted Elliott. Today, in a recent interview (below), Jerry Bruckhammer will clearly open the door for the actor. can continue.