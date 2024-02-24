Rihanna and A$AP Rocky take a romantic getaway to Venice

Rihanna and A$AP rock more romantically than ever. This Wednesday, February 21, the couple was spotted in Venice. A day ago, the “Hira” singer celebrated her 36th birthday and this Italian holiday could be an opportunity for the two to celebrate the star’s birthday. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed during a vaporetto ride on the Grand Canal. Love and good humor were there as the lovebirds shared many kisses and hugs on the small boat. They then walked the streets of the city before visiting a glassworks on the island of Murano.

Paris to Venice

In recent weeks, the couple seems closer than ever. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, they decide to go to the city of love and have dinner at Caesar’s restaurant. In early January, Rihanna and A$AP met Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron at the Rocky Elysee. They also made a notable appearance during the Dior Haute Couture fashion show.

If at the beginning of their relationship Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were discreet and limited their appearances together, today it is completely different. The duo multiplies their releases to the delight of fans. In May 2022, the singer gave birth to her first child, then in February 2023, during the traditional halftime of the Super Bowl, she announced that she was pregnant with her second child. The couple welcomed this new baby last August. Since then, the family seems more complete than ever.