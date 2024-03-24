Here are the most amazing photos of Devil’s Comet

The bright Devil’s Comet is a delight for astronomers. The path of 12P/Pons-Brooks across the spring sky is immortalized in exquisite photographs.

Spring has arrived with a nice surprise: a devil’s comet appears in the sky in France. Theoretically, it has been possible to observe it with the naked eye since March 22, 2024. However, conditions are not entirely optimal due to a very bright full moon on March 25. The best time to admire this amazing “horned” comet would therefore be a week later. This remains a challenge: get away from light pollution and avoid nearby obstacles to try to see the comet.

While waiting to see it with your own eyes, it is possible to admire Devil’s Comet in superb photographs. Many astrophotographers point their lenses at 12P/Pons-Brooks, which is its official name.

The Devil’s Comet and its impressive plume. // source: X by @AstroBin_com / Yaguang Wan

The Devil’s Comet crosses the Andromeda Galaxy

The position of the comet in our sky changes day by day. 12P/Pons-Brooks is far from the famous galaxy, Andromeda – it “crossed paths” with it on March 10.

Devil’s Comet and Andromeda Galaxy. // source: X by @NebulaPhotos

All this, of course, is just a matter of perspective. While Devil’s Comet is approaching the Sun (it will be 119.7 million km from the star at its perihelion on April 21), the Andromeda Galaxy is located about 2 million light years (20 billion billion km!) from Earth. ). Devil’s Comet is only 14 light minutes away.

The comet appears to “escape” from the Andromeda galaxy. // source: X by @parcastroprades / Lexuan Zhang

12P/Ponce-Brooks dives toward Earth

Like any comet, 12P/Pons-Brooks gives the impression of a “dip” toward Earth. It’s logical: if we can see a comet, it’s because the Sun is below Earth’s horizon. However, a comet’s dust tail always moves in the opposite direction to the Sun. This also explains why a comet does not necessarily have a tail behind it.

Comet over Mount Baker (United States). // source: X by @StewarrarMark (cropped photo)

This celestial body is a Halley-type comet, the most famous of all comets. This means that Devil’s Comet takes 20 to 200 years to orbit the Sun. For 12P/Pons-Brooks, the orbital period is more precisely 71 years. That is why seeing it is a rare event, which usually happens only once in a lifetime.

A comet, a green dot among the stars. // source: X by @burkley65 (cropped photo)

In the coming days, we can expect to find other amazing photos of this beautiful comet. One meeting in particular is eagerly awaited. On April 8, comet 12P/Pons-Brooks threatens to steal the show from the solar eclipse. This still promises gorgeous images.

