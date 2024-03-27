Discover our affordable selection of laptops for everyday use – LaptopSpirit
When we talk about office automation on a laptop, we immediately think of the famous Microsoft Office software suite (Word, Excel, Power Point, etc.). Except that office automation encompasses a broad set of tasks characterized by the fact that they do not require significant graphics or processor resources. So, a small budget is enough to afford an office laptop worthy of the name. Follow the leader.
Today’s office laptops are essential tools in the professional and personal world, offering the perfect balance between performance, portability and ease of use. Equipped with a fast processor, ample RAM and SSD storage, they ensure smooth execution of all office tasks. Their design has become lighter and more elegant, which makes mobility easier. With better battery life and excellent connectivity, these computers effectively meet the needs of modern users, combining functionality and mobility.
Of course, a budget of 600 euros for an office laptop PC cannot afford you a powerful laptop PC or hope for enough power for gaming. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a versatile laptop PC, for daily office use or for playing light games, it’s not necessary to put much on the table.
Top picks for the best office laptop PCs for less than 600 euros
Asus VivoBook 15 R1502QA-EJ227W Silver
15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 4600H, AMD Radeon Vega 6, 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg
l’Asus VivoBook 15 R1502QA-EJ227W The thin and light is an affordable laptop PC equipped with its powerful AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H processor coupled with Radeon Vega 6 graphics solution perfect for light gaming.
Dell Inspiron 14 7435 2-in-1 Silver – Touch, Ryzen 5
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 5 7530U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg
HP 15s-eq2102nf Silver
15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 1 TB SSD, 1.7 Kg
Cheap Laptop PCsHP 15s-eq2102nf Thin and light benefits from fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1000 GB which reinforces its responsiveness in addition to a USB-C connection and a 15-inch full HD anti-glare IPS screen. This sleek silver Windows 11 laptop is perfect for daily use and light gaming thanks to…
Asus Vivobook 16 R1600PA-MB038W Silver
16″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-11300H, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.9 Kg
A thin and light versatile laptop PC, thisAsus Vivobook 16 R1600PA-MB038W The 16-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare 16:10 screen with high-performance Intel Tiger Lake-H Quad Core i5-11300H processor with Iris Xe graphics module is perfect for light gaming. Equipped with 8 GB RAM and a fast 512 GB SSD storage that further strengthens its responsiveness…
HP 17-cp0028nf Silver
17″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 2.4 Kg
A versatile affordable laptop PC equipped with a backlit keyboard HP 17-cp0028nf The 17-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen and its fast 512 G SSD storage with USB-C connection benefits from enhanced responsiveness…
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15ALC7 (82R400JHFR) Blue
15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 7 5700U, AMD Radeon Vega 8, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg
An original, affordable thin and light laptop with its blue designLenovo IdeaPad 1 15ALC7 (82R400JHFR) With 7 hours of battery life the Nomad will appeal to students and those looking for good performance in everyday use but also gaming and tre…
Acer Aspire 3 A314-42P-R9Z9 Silver – Ryzen 7 + Pack
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 7 5700U, AMD Radeon Vega 8, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg
An affordable, easy-to-carry laptop with 7-hour battery life, perfect for students Acer Aspire 3 A314-42P-R9Z9 Benefits from a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C connectivity, a fast SSD…
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 (82K2027WFR) Black – RTX 2050, Without Windows
15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 500 GB SSD, 2.3 Kg
An affordable gaming laptop PC supplied without Windows Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 (82K2027WFR) Scalable supports games that are not supported thanks to its GeForce RTX 2050 ray tracing NVIDIA Ampere graphics card. This GPU that accelerates multimedia processing is supported by a powerful AMD Cezanne Ryzen 5 5500H quad core processor, 8 GB memory…
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IAH8 (83BF005DFR) Silver – Without Windows
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-12450H, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.5 Kg
Elegant, thin and light silver aluminum design for an affordable laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IAH8 (83BF005DFR) Equipped with 16 GB of RAM and a high-performance Intel Alder Lake Core i5 hybrid processor with 7 hours of battery life, the versatile…
Asus Vivobook S1500ZA-NJ1155W – 1TB SSD + Mouse
15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.7 Kg
An attractive, versatile affordable laptop PC Asus Vivobook S1500ZA-NJ1155W The mouse benefits from fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB which is enhanced by its responsiveness, 16 GB RAM and Intel Core i5 Alde…
Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51-56GD Silver (30% Recycled)
15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1155G7, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg
The Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51-56GD is an ultrabook with an original recycled design that runs Windows 11 and benefits from a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader and connectivity with Wi-Fi X and USB-VS. This thin and light laptop PC with a 15-inch full HD anti-glare IPS screen benefits from fast SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness…
HP 17-cp0318nf Silver
17″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 1 TB SSD, 2.4 Kg
Acer Aspire 3 A314-42P Silver – Ryzen 7
14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 7 5700U, AMD Radeon Vega 8, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg
With its silver design, the cheap laptop is easy to carry and elegant Acer Aspire 3 A314-42P With 8 hours of battery life, the Nomad is perfect for daily use and light gaming thanks to its 8G memory…
Acer Aspire 3 A315-58-53R4 Red
15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg
An original, affordable portable PC with its slim and light red design Acer Aspire 3 A315-58-53R4 The versatile Nomad has connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet and 15- with 7-hour battery life. inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen. This Windows 11 Ultrabook comes with a 15-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen that is highly responsive…
Medion Erazer Crawler E30e (MD62592) Black – RTX 2050, 144Hz, Without Windows
15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 500 GB SSD, 2.0 Kg
Cheap Gaming Laptop PC at very low price Medion Erazer Crawler E30e (MD62592) Provided without Windows it supports games that don’t thanks to its NVIDIA Ampere GeForce RTX 2050 ray tracing graphics card. This also accelerates GPU processing…