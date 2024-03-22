We played Call of Duty Warzone Mobile and that’s an achievement! It’s almost at par with the console and PC versions

After the super successful Call of Duty Mobile, Activision returns with a version of Warzone that fits 100% in the pocket. So what does it cost? We put our little fingers on the title.

Call of Duty is back…in your pocket. As of March 21, 2024, Warzone Mobile is available worldwide on iOS and Android. Like its big brother on PC and console, it is a 100% free shooting game that offers battle royale (on the iconic map “Verdansk”), but also classic multiplayer, like Modern Warfare 3 (team deathmatch, dominance, confirmed elimination, rust , a strategic point on the map such as the Shoot House or the Breinburg Hotel). above all, It’s a classic Warzone expansion Where it is possible to find your battle pass, your weapons and continue your progress. In other words, this mobile version has the same arsenal, battle pass, skins, and operators as the base game… enough to give it pretty solid content at launch, especially if you’re not a Call of Duty player.

Choices designed for mobile

For our part, we entered our identifiers and *damn*, everything was intact… Without a second thought, we started the first adventure on Verdansk and at this stage, it is already good to note that Activision did not make a stupid copy. And Warzone’s paste! Outside of Classic Rules (20 minutes in teams of 4 or 2 against 120 players) Editor added two mods in 10 minutes | 78 players : One in a team of 3, the other solo. Obviously, the excitement isn’t the same as during a long “BR,” in which an area shrinks and quickly focuses the fight into a single point. But for a short session on mobile, frankly, it works really well – and it’s also nice to be able to take advantage of this card quickly and without fuss. Note that for this launch, Warzone Mobile is also offering Rebirth Island, a small map with respawn after a few seconds (there are 38 players).

In short, Activision seems to have already figured out everything about mobile… and you should also know that it is planning “exclusive content” for this medium in the future, and therefore not just recycling Warzone PC | “We spent a lot of time making sure the playlists were both familiar and relevant to mobile gamers,” Chris Plummer, co-head of the console publisher’s mobile division, told us. The first season should be out in the coming weeks.

Gameplay still effective

Once in the game, we immediately got our bearings, a map to indicate location to teammates, the sensations of parachuting, the rhythm of sliding, the rhythm of running. And for good reason, Warzone Mobile is based on the same engine as the base version (albeit with some graphical compromises). “We’re not simulating anything, it’s the real experience, same system, same movements, physics, animation,” Chris Plummer explains. Well, it shows. On iPhone 15: Verdansk might not be the most detailed and impressive setting in the world (it’s better on 6v6 maps), but it runs well, it’s fluid, and there are all the points of interest.

On the gameplay side, the result is just as positive… If we feel a little lack of responsiveness to the controller (it doesn’t match Warzone PC and consoles on this point) – contact, well done deal. Activision gives us three choices here: automatic, manual or individual controls, with the option to modify a whole bunch of parameters (including the touch screen interface).

In “Auto”, it’s your accuracy that will rain the bullets. Basically, if your crosshair stays on an enemy for a certain amount of time, the trigger fires at its maximum rate. Manually, you either have to press the fire button then redirect the reticle, or position yourself in a yoke and shoot – not easy with just one finger…though harder to learn, Manual controls give you more room to maneuver, especially when you run into someone at a bend in the corridor (which is automatically projected). With simple controls, we also identified a problem: for example, with a sniper, since it’s just a matter of aiming, it becomes too easy to shoot targets at long distances. Maybe it will be necessary – in the long run – to make specific parts for “auto” and “manual”? As of today: you can switch from one to another in the middle of the game! To be watched in any case, Warzone Mobile brilliantly restores the sublime sensibilities of its big brother.