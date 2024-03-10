A British startup claims a record – La Nouvelle Tribune

A recent press release from a British startup rocked the world of nuclear research. A company named First light fusion” Z machine“, a pulsed X-ray generator located at Sandia Laboratories in New Mexico, United States.

The origins of this advance date back to 1996, when the first experiments with the “Z Machine” were conducted. This device, designed to expose materials to extreme conditions of temperature and pressure, has become a cornerstone of nuclear fusion research.

Nuclear fusion, a process similar to the one that powers stars, promises a clean and abundant energy source for the future. First light fusion Inertial confinement focuses on a specific method of fusion, known as projectile fusion. This approach involves compressing a target containing fusion fuel with a projectile traveling at high speed, creating the temperature and pressure necessary to trigger fusion.

What sets First Light Fusion apart from other players in the field is its innovative approach. Unlike conventional methods that often rely on complex and expensive lasers or magnets, First Light Fusion’s technology is based on a unique amplifier. This device, according to the company, makes it possible to significantly increase the pressure generated by the impact of the projectile, thus facilitating the fusion process.

First Light Fusion Founder and CEO Dr. Nick Hawker expressed satisfaction with the achievement, highlighting its potential to open new avenues in the field of nuclear energy. These advances strengthen the case for their technology and fuel growing interest in the sector.

Testing of the “Z Machine” as part of Sandia’s Z Basic Science Program demonstrates collaboration between academia, industry and research organizations. These joint efforts are essential to advance the understanding of nuclear fusion and accelerate the development of sustainable energy solutions.