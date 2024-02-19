Pokemon Go players want to see this league disappear

Some features of Pokemon Go are more popular than others, and recently, players have taken to social media to express their frustration about the main feature of Battle League.

If you’re involved in the Pokemon Go community in any way, you’ll know that some features of Battle League are more popular than others. Finally, the community is active and does not hesitate to make its voice heard if a feature seems outdated or unnecessary.

Pokemon Go fans have recently taken to social media to discuss their least favorite Battle League feature and explain why they think it should be removed from the game entirely.

Pokemon Go fans insist that the Catching Cup must disappear

Appearing in a Reddit post, Pokémon Go player RecentIntroduction32 shared his frustrations with other players – and received mixed reactions in return.

Recent Introduction32 noted that he felt that Koop was the sole target of the trap “The Waste of Stardust” And wondered why he should “Wasting it to create a pokemon that I’ve already created, or I’ll never use again”, Before saying that many people will probably ignore this week.

Several Pokemon Go players in the thread agreed, with one person noting it “If I thought I could put together a competent team, I might try, but I hate it.”

However, some players disagreed with this opinion, arguing that it evens the playing field for fans who have not been in the game for a long time. Additionally, one person pointed out that they had about 6 million stardust and that “Didn’t mind spending half a million to get ahead.”

Catching Cups can be divisive in the community, but one of the best parts is that it allows people to experiment with new monsters, even if it consumes a lot of resources.

