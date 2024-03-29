The war with Apple continues

Google says on the Android site that the RCS Universal Messaging Protocol will come to the iPhone in the fall. The search engine pulls the rug out from under Apple’s feet, confirming that iOS 18 will bring RCS to Apple’s smartphones.

© Envato

The clash between Google and Apple continues. After mocking the iPhone numerous times in an ad, the Mountain View firm pulled the rug out from under Apple: Google first announced that the RCS messaging protocol would be coming to rival Apple’s iPhone smartphone in the fall.

Indeed, the Android website has added a new home page dedicated to Google Messages. A technology company promotes its messaging and features there. In a section describing the benefits of RCS, such as the ability to change the color of chat, Google mentions that the messaging protocol will replace SMS “Available on iOS in fall 2024“

However, Apple never announced the date. In announcing that it had decided that iPhones would eventually adopt RCS messages, the Cupertino company simply mentioned that the protocol would be supported “year later” Thus Google is allowing itself to confirm the rumor that the next version of iOS will introduce RCS on Apple’s smartphones on the 18th.

The date, however, remains unclear. A primary iOS 18.0 will be deployed alongside the iPhone 16 release in September. It’s early in the season and Apple can afford to introduce RCS later in the 18.1 update or later. Google asserts on its site that once a communication protocol is adopted on the iPhone, “That will mean a better messaging experience for everyone”

Read > RCS: How to Activate SMS Messaging Protocol Replacement on Android?

We can’t blame him. currently, Apple uses iMessage as its in-house messaging protocol For communication between iPhones. It includes all the features expected of modern messaging. Similarly, Android smartphones communicate with each other through RCS. The difference is that RCS is a universal protocolWhile iMessage is a closed technology of Apple.

Currently, communication between iPhone and Android smartphones is handled via the SMS/MMS protocol. Although it has become synonymous with messages via mobile networks, it is completely obsolete as it has not changed since the late 1990s. RCS is able to provide more functionality. On its site, Google confirms the arrival of new emoji reactions to Messages.