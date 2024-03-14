Here are the 22 sexiest looks from the famous “Vanity Fair Oscar Party” 2024

The Oscars red carpet is one of the most anticipated red carpets year after year and it Vanity Fair Oscar Party is inseparable from it.

The premier award ceremony in the cinema industry is followed by a particularly festive evening organized by the legendary magazine for over 30 years. Vanity Fair. This second red carpet is an opportunity for many to venture into more sensual and exciting ways with sexier outfits than the last.

One thing’s for sure, although we thought it was a bit too discreet, transparency is a favorite trend among Hollywood starlets, closely followed by… The return of Lace? That remains to be seen. We officially present to you the performances that made an impact on Sunday evening.

Here are 22 of the celebrity’s sexiest looks Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024

1. Camila Cabello

Mega/Wen

2. Sidney Sweeney

Mega/Wen

3. Kylie Jenner

Mega/Wen

4. Madeline Cline



Mega/Wen

5. Kendall Jenner

Mega/Wen

6. Charli XCX



Mega/Wen

7. Demi Lovato



Mega/Wen

8. Rainy Rap



Mega/Wen

9. Becky G.



Mega/Wen

10. Iris Law



Mega/Wen

11. Emma Chamberlain

Mega/Wen

12. Joey King



Mega/Wen

13. Ariana Greenblatt



Getty Images via AFP

14. Sabrina Carpenter



AFP

15. Hunter Shaffer



Mega/Wen

16. Phoebe Dinever



AFP

17. Alexandra Shipp



AFP

18. Camila Mendes



Mega/Wen

19. Anita



Mega/Wen

20. Hailee Steinfeld



Mega/Wen

21. Ice Spice



Getty Images via AFP

22. Halle Bailey



Getty Images via AFP

