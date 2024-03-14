Here are the 22 sexiest looks from the famous “Vanity Fair Oscar Party” 2024
The Oscars red carpet is one of the most anticipated red carpets year after year and it Vanity Fair Oscar Party is inseparable from it.
• Also Read: Wiser than ever, Billie Eilish looks like a sexy schoolgirl on the 2024 Oscars red carpet
• Also Read: 10 of your favorite stars’ best looks at the 2024 Oscars
The premier award ceremony in the cinema industry is followed by a particularly festive evening organized by the legendary magazine for over 30 years. Vanity Fair. This second red carpet is an opportunity for many to venture into more sensual and exciting ways with sexier outfits than the last.
One thing’s for sure, although we thought it was a bit too discreet, transparency is a favorite trend among Hollywood starlets, closely followed by… The return of Lace? That remains to be seen. We officially present to you the performances that made an impact on Sunday evening.
Here are 22 of the celebrity’s sexiest looks Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024
1. Camila Cabello
• Also Read: Camila Cabello is making juicy secrets about her reconciliation with Shawn Mendes
2. Sidney Sweeney
• Also Read: Sydney Sweeney gets busty front in a bodycon red dress at the 49th People’s Choice Awards
3. Kylie Jenner
• Also Read: Kylie Jenner kicks off bikini season with this black number
4. Madeline Cline
5. Kendall Jenner
• Also Read: Kendall Jenner may be in an on-again, off-again relationship and you know the one in her heart
6. Charli XCX
7. Demi Lovato
8. Rainy Rap
9. Becky G.
10. Iris Law
11. Emma Chamberlain
• Also Read: By bringing back this obscure piercing trend, Emma Chamberlain reveals herself to be more “emo” than ever
12. Joey King
13. Ariana Greenblatt
14. Sabrina Carpenter
15. Hunter Shaffer
16. Phoebe Dinever
17. Alexandra Shipp
18. Camila Mendes
19. Anita
20. Hailee Steinfeld
21. Ice Spice
22. Halle Bailey
Incredible but true!
Must see: Kylie Jenner sizzling in a tomato red bikini