Adele: The exorbitant prices of her concert tickets anger her fans

Recognized worldwide, Adele is a music icon whose remarkable voice is matched only by her extraordinary personality. Her life story is one of raw talent, a woman from a humble background who rose to global stardom. Adele has won more than 50 music industry awards and holds many records: she is the first singer to have two songs top the British Top 5 and three number 1s in various charts. Billboard American. If the artist has many fans in Europe, the humblest of them will have no chance to admire her on stage during a series of 10 concerts that she will give next August in Munich, Germany. In fact, the ticket prices were exorbitant, which angered the star’s fans, BFMTV reported on February 15.

A week after pre-sales began, fans expressed their anger on social networks at the high prices. Some say they are unable to spend that much, “A real scam” Ticket prices, which start at 74.90 euros – for seats far from the stage – range from 275 to 420 euros, depending on the category.. On the German site eventim.de, which sells tickets for the Adele concert, prices reach 1,152 euros for a VIP seat. This trend is seen in most major international artists such as Beyonce or Madonna. However, despite the controversy, the enthusiasm for Adele’s concert remains undeniable. The 10 planned dates in Munich attracted more than 270,000 people in virtual queues on the first day tickets went on sale on 7 February.

In residence in Las Vegas

Despite the high prices, the city of Munich is rejoicing in the economic benefits of Adele’s 10 concerts, hoping in the process to strengthen its reputation as a major cultural destination. After six years of waiting, Adele released a new album in November 2021, 30, a reference to her age when she began writing, when her life was nothing but torment between a divorce and the sudden end of her career. The “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You” singer is currently in Las Vegas, USA until June. According to Live Nation, she performed a total of 100 shows over 50 weekends under the slogan “Weekends with Adele”.

