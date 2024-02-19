She dares to go platinum blonde

Surprise! Singer Camila Cabello was all the rage on her Instagram account on February 16. The reason? She revealed herself brighter than ever with a brand new hair color. In a photo she shared with her 66 million subscribers, we discovered that Camila Cabello has swapped her luscious brown hair for a platinum blonde hue.

Thus, we find the singer standing in front of a mirror on the floor, showing off her golden complexion and sporting bangs and long braids. Apparently, her new look didn’t go unnoticed and over 870,000 people liked her post. In the comments, we can read many compliments: “You look so beautiful as a blonde” or “Camila Cabello reincarnated” or “Oh my God, you are so beautiful”.

A new Camila Cabello?

From February 2, 2024, the singer’s life seems to have changed more than ever. As of this date, Camila Cabello has deleted all her latest photos on her Instagram account. From now on, she only shares photos of herself with her blonde complexion and sexy looks. On February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the girl released a very hot video of herself in which she revealed a teaser of one of her future songs. In the caption of her publication, she wrote: “You are a bad Valentine”, understood in French as “You are a bad Valentine”. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us!

So it looks like the 26-year-old starlet is gearing up for her return to the music scene. As a reminder, after the dazzling success of its title Senorita Or HavanaThe starlet has not released a title since December 2022. So we hope she offers her fans the album they have been waiting for.

One thing is certain that we will take a decision on this quickly. Our little finger tells us that this change in hair and these new features on her Instagram account herald a 190° turn. Can be continued…

