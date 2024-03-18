Art in the Age of Promptcore – Technicart

Starting with the cover of Nicki Minaj’s new album, Pink Friday 2 , her fans, aided by AI, collectively discovered the pink city. This is a fictional, realistic playground Excellent Carcass 4.0 Does it herald the entry into a new era of multiplayer creation?

Photo Caption: Album Jacking_ Using AI, Nicki Minaj fans collectively transformed the cover of her latest album, Pink Friday 2, into a fanfiction set in the fictional pink town of Gag City. Are we entering an era of mass-augmented works?

” A giant cake is being delivered to Gag City for the mayor’s (Nicki Minaj) birthday “,” Rihanna arrives in Gag City “,” Daenerys Targaryen was seen flying on a dragon over Gag City “,” Who joins me in gag city police? »… These fantasy scenes with AI-generated illustrations were tweeted by fans of Barbz – Nicki Minaj. They take place in a fictional pink city inspired by her new album, Pink Friday 2. On the cover, Nicky is on a pink metro platform in the clouds, with a city in the distance also pink. Neither one nor the other, Barbz named it Gag City, envisioned the scenes that unfolded there, transformed it into a giant catwalk, and created as much hilarity as virality.

Gag City quickly finds itself equipped with a theme park, web radio (very real), an all-pink KFC or a Chanel boutique – without asking the brands in question for their opinion. Lured by the publicity stunt, Uber, Apple, Netflix, or Spotify entered the game and posted images of their new pink HQ. We follow the creation of Tolkien-style lore live in Sour Candy, a mix of memes, fanfiction, AI and role-playing – derived from the word folklore, lore designates a story set against the backdrop of a fantasy universe. Even better, Gag City offers a glimpse of what the entertainment of the future will be: multiplayer, fluid, collective tasks and without borders…

Excellent Carcass 4.0

” With AI, you don’t need to know Photoshop or editing to participate in fandom, you’re only limited by your imagination and your taste. British Zoe Scaman, an expert in digital strategy and author of a study on “notes. Multiplayer brand ” ” Gag City is a fictional place where people write their own story with their own characters, scenes, events, etc. It’s like a game where everyone adds a word or chapter to form a story, but on steroids. » The comparison of the sublime corpse to the literary game is welcome, since it was invented in France by… the surrealists. And Gag City isn’t as exempt as other AI projects, shaking up the way we create — and communicate.

Pinces Jane, the “unofficial Disney princess,” was born out of an AI video, from which the Internet rushed to add stories and characters with silly names. In a memoir that becomes a fragmented story in the four corners of the web. We also saw the Twitch channel @ai_spongebob broadcast an infinite episode spongebob Remastered in 3D, with original voices cloned in AI and dialogue written by internet users on Discord, similar to the lo-fi version. Seinfeld – The result is really WTF. On Twitch, Jesus (@ask_jesus) also gives gaming advice or answers questions. As we can clearly see, any personality can become a playable character – like in Gag City where it’s the fans who bring in Rihanna or Taylor Swift and judge their looks and actions.

Popstar Open Source

” What if the finished product does not exist? » asks our Fandom 4.0 expert Zoé Scaman, praised for her study on the behavior of Generation Alpha in Roblox or Minecraft. ” These sandbox games, where active creation is the principle of the game, modify their expectations. They don’t want a finished product, but a kit to create and remix, and brands have to respond to this need. For celebrities, it would also be interesting to give blueprints like Gag City and give fans color.. »

On the music side, “open source popstar” Grimes is already offering to create sounds with her voice in AI, and wants to make an album. We can also cite composer-inventor Holly Herndon with her digital clone Holly+ and her endlessly remixable music. On the fashion side, Nike has launched a co-creation with Nike.Swoosh (the community creates virtual Nikes, and the most popular are rewarded). response to Sneaker addict Those who are already making the couple of their dreams – virtual or in real life, like @Yams_9102 on Insta.

And brands are sometimes left out of the equation, as with the fictional collaboration between Nike and Bottega Veneta in Intrecciato braiding, which generated so much buzz that it was created in real life – without a comma – by the Taiwanese company Rayfair as we call it. Hypersensitivity, when fantasy extends to reality. We also learned that a “Barbenheimer” movie is about to see the light of day…

” It will be interesting to see how the fan input increases. What will Nicki Minaj make official in what’s made? She can add a narrative arc, or include a segment in a clip, keeping a certain aesthetic. Can fans create the next big idea? » asks Zoe Schemann at the end. Because we mustn’t forget, great lore is often more powerful than its author—Barbs are the real stars of Gag City. Has fanfiction gone trendy? Maybe that explains why Shrek became as cool as Beyonce.

by Jean-Baptiste Chiara