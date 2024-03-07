Saoirse Ronan among the stars at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show

Irish actor Saoirse Ronan was among the stars at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show at the Louvre.

Pho star Ronan (29) is one of Louis Vuitton’s new brand ambassadors, having officially joined the house in January this year.

She jumped on the trend for high-waisted trousers, wearing a salmon-coloured pair and a matching draped top.

Saoirse Ronan (Scott A Garfitt/AP)

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett (54) wore a draped blue silk top with black leather-look trousers. The Tar actor wore the same top to the 2023 Oscars, paired with a floor-length black skirt, with her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, writing on Instagram: “Too good not to wear again!”

Cate Blanchett (Scott A. Garfitt/AP)

Stewart added: “The top is made from reclaimed fabric from the atelier”, and Blanchett styled the look with sunglasses, statement gold earrings and a black clutch bag.

The show took place in the Coeur Cary – one of the main courtyards of the Louvre Museum – and was a blockbuster event, marking French creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s 10-year anniversary at the fashion house.

Sophie Turner (Scott A Garfitt/AP)

Stars came out to show in support of Ghesquière’s big night – including plenty of Louis Vuitton ambassadors like Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Turner (28) channels pirate-inspired chic in high-waisted cream striped trousers and an ombre pink and maroon draped top.

Emma Stone (Scott A Garfitt/AP)

Similarly, Emma Stone (35), who is nominated for the best actress award at the upcoming Oscars, wore white high-waisted trousers with a beige bustier and matching bolero with statement sleeves. She often chooses French fashion houses for the red carpet – so perhaps this is a sneak peek at her look for the Academy Awards.

Over the past decade at Louis Vuitton, Ghesquière has ushered in a new era—his style less tied to the LV monogram logo, instead exploring unusual shapes and vintage-inspired silhouettes.

Sarah Paulson (Scott A. Garfitt/AP)

This was especially seen in American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson’s outfit.

Paulson (49) wore an eighties-inspired look that mixed together different patterns – a draped white top with a pink striped skirt, all brought together with a monochrome belt.

Lea Seydoux (Scott A. Garfitt/AP)

While patterns and draping are a big part of the Louis Vuitton brand, not all of the looks on the front row were so bold. Ghesquière has also become known for striking statement pieces – like the black coat worn by Lea Seydoux (38).

Seydoux has been a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton since 2016 and often wears the brand on the red carpet – most recently a white halterneck gown with gold detailing for the premiere of Dune: Part Two in New York.

Cynthia Erivo (Scott A. Garfitt/AP)

Actor and singer Cynthia Erivo (37), who wore Louis Vuitton to the 2022 Met Gala, seemed inspired by the monochromatic, futuristic styles that went down the runway for this fall/winter 2024 collection.

She wore a black and white coat dress with statement buttons, a white dress underneath and long black boots.

Gemma Chan (Scott A. Garfitt/AP)

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan, 41, also went the monochromatic route – wearing a black top with a black skirt and a buckle jacket with a white lining.

Millie Bobby Brown (Scott A. Garfitt/AP)

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown (20) was one of the few stars in the front row wearing bright color – she donned a pink mini dress with a hint of orange, paired with black leather boots and a slicked back hairstyle.

Models on the catwalk for Louis Vuitton (Vianney Le Carre/AP).

Given the futuristic spin, the show itself felt like Louis Vuitton’s greatest hits of the past 10 years.

Glittering silver and gold patterns dominated the runway, along with the brocade patterns and eighties-inspired silhouettes that Ghesquière is known for.

Nicolas Ghesquière takes a bow (Vianney Le Carre/AP)

With Ghesquiere recently renewing his Louis Vuitton contract for another five years, and Dune star Zendaya recently joining the roster as a brand ambassador, there are plenty more star-studded shows to come.