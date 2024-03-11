Drake loses 369,922,500 FCFA betting on Francis Ngannou

The Canadian rapper is very depressed at the moment. He was going to pocket FCFA 1.1 billion betting on the victory of his idol Francis Nganou against Anthony Joshua. Unfortunately, he lost after betting the sum of 369,922,500 FCFA.

Drake lost big by betting on Francis Ngannou

Canadian rapper Drake is a fan of Cameroonian boxer Francis Ngannou like many celebrities. He did not want to miss his idol’s second boxing fight on the night of Friday March 8 to Saturday March 9 against British boxer and former world boxing champion Anthony Joshua at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Thus, to show his appreciation to Francis Ngannou, Drake bet on the Cameroonian’s victory against Anthony Joshua by betting an amount of 615,000 dollars or 369,922,500 FCFA. While doing so, he also said: “I bet on a scary man”. Unfortunately, the fight won’t end either. The Cameroonian boxer was defeated by Anthony Joshua via knockout in the second round, much to the disappointment of the Canadian rapper.

If the 38-year-old MMA star had won the fight, Drake would have pocketed a whopping $1.9 million (about 1.1 billion FCFA). This is the second time the Canadian star has lost big for betting on Francis Ngannou. He also lost a bet on the Cameroonian’s victory against British boxer Tyson Fury last year.