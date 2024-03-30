GTA Quiz: Are you sure you know Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto saga? We will see!

It’s been over ten years now since Grand Theft Auto 5 was released on PS3 and Xbox 360. As a result, players are dying to discover a new episode that will, without a doubt, be the most ambitious ever made. While waiting for the release, maybe it’s time to test your knowledge! Are you knowledgeable about GTA? Now is the time to find out!

In the early 2000s, New York studio Rockstar Games regained control of the license. Grand Theft Auto He would be able to reach that height after two decades without knowing it! Today, the saga has crossed generations and is certainly one of the most well-known video game licenses, so that each episode is awaited like a messiah.. Recently, old episodes, compiled into a version Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionLanding a Netflix subscription has given itself a new lease of life!

Over twenty years of GTA and episodes, each more cult than the last

Whatever the audience, Grand Theft Auto Recognized and acknowledged by all, especially since Rockstar developers have, over the years, managed to make each one more cult than the last.. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto IV and, of course, Grand Theft Auto v. Also, the side opuses have not been left out and each one has managed to create an experience that has left a lasting impression on the players. This is why we want to pick you up A ten question quiz Which will allow you to know better whether you are ready for it or not GTA 6.

If it’s also to test your general knowledge, there may be answers that don’t come naturally to you. Either way, we wish you the best of luck and we look forward to seeing if you have what it takes to become that character. Grand Theft Auto Or if you are a novice in the world of organized crime! The quiz is just below: it’s yours!

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is the developer of Grand Theft Auto series?</h3> <ul> <li>Electronic Arts</li> <li>Bethesda</li> <li>Rockstar Games</li> <li>Ubisoft</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which was the first game in the GTA series to be released in 3D?</h3> <ul> <li>GTA II</li> <li>GTA Vice City</li> <li>GTA San Andreas</li> <li>GTA III</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What is the name of the main protagonist of GTA Vice City?</h3> <ul> <li>Cloud</li> <li>Carl “CJ” Johnson</li> <li>Tommy Varsetti</li> <li>Nico Bellic</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which of these is not a playable character in the GTA series?</h3> <ul> <li>Franklin Clinton</li> <li>John Marston</li> <li>Tony Cipriani</li> <li>Huang Li</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which city served as the inspiration for Los Santos in GTA 5?</h3> <ul> <li>San Francisco</li> <li>Detroit</li> <li>Los Angeles</li> <li>Seattle</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>All games combined, how many copies of GTA sold worldwide?</h3> <ul> <li>More than 126 million</li> <li>More than 225 million</li> <li>More than 357 million</li> <li>More than 405 million</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What will the two heroes of GTA 6 be called?</h3> <ul> <li>John/Maria</li> <li>James/Courtney</li> <li>Jason/Lucia</li> <li>Jack/Sarah</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>GTA IV’s “Three Leaf Clover” mission is inspired by which famous film?</h3> <ul> <li>intruders</li> <li>Scarface</li> <li>casino</li> <li>the heat</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What is the name of the fast food chain found in GTA: San Andreas?</h3> <ul> <li>Los Pollos Hermanos</li> <li>Cluckin’ bell</li> <li>of satreal</li> <li>Pizza Planet</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>In the introduction to GTA 5, who is Michael talking to?</h3> <ul> <li>his wife</li> <li>His gardener</li> <li>His banker</li> <li>His psychologist</li> </ul> </section> <p>

Grand Theft Auto 6, Wild Expectations Episode

After a massive data leak in September 2022, the sixth part of the license Grand Theft Auto Wild expectations crystallized. It must be said that the adventures of Michael, Franklin and Trevor paved the way for this next phase and, generally speaking, took the franchise to even more dizzying heights. today, Grand Theft Auto It has an aura that transcends understanding and has topped the rankings of the most distributed and most lucrative video games in video games, from topping millions of copies sold.. In December 2023, the revelation of the first official images of Grand Theft Auto 6 causes an actual earthquake, making this trailer the most viewed in video game history. For the moment, the game is still in development and will indeed land on next-gen consoles in 2025.. Recently, a new rumor reported a possible change as early as 2026, but this information was quickly contradicted by some of the best-informed industry insiders. So no need to worry: our players’ patience will soon be rewarded!

