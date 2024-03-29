Check out the free PlayStation Plus games in April 2024

Sony Recently announced free games for subscribers PlayStation Plus Essential For April 2024, promises diverse choices for players PS5 And PS4. from 2 April And until then May 6Members can add to their library Immortal of Aveum (PS5), Minecraft Legends (PS5, PS4) and School: The Hero Slayer (PS4), thus enriching their gaming experience with captivating titles.

Immortals of Avium: A magical shooter to discover

Immortal of AveumDeveloped by Ascendant Studios, stands out as the flagship game of April’s PS Plus offering. This first-person shooter immerses players in a universe where they embody powerful war mages, tasked with saving the world from an ancient evil. Despite its discreet launch in 2023, Immortal of Aveum PS5 promises a captivating single-player adventure for owners.

Minecraft Legends: Strategy and adventure in the world of Minecraft

Minecraft Legends, the popular real-time strategy spin-off, invites players to defend the overworld against an onslaught of hostile piglins. With a story-driven campaign and strategic battles, Minecraft Legends gives a new perspective on the universe of MinecraftAvailable on both PS5 and PS4.

Skul: The Hero Slayer: An indie challenge for PS4 players

Completing the selection of April, School: The Hero Slayer is a 2D action-platform game where players take on the role of a schoolboy on a mission to defeat a group of heroic adventurers. This indie title promises hours of intense gameplay and challenges for PS4 subscribers.

Bonuses for PS Plus members

In addition to these three games, PS Plus members will also benefit from a pack Overwatch 2 Epic has a collection of character skins and Battle Pass bonuses, which add more value to their subscription.