A third LEGO Fortnite kit inspired by Knights of the Lion Castle is now available

A third LEGO Fortnite kit is now available to players, following controversy over the introduction of purchasable content.

The Lion Knights Castle Pack is the third and final (for now) LEGO Fortnite kit to appear in the game. Unlike many free updates to LEGO Fortnite upon release, these LEGO kits are optional add-ons that cost V-Bucks, which can in turn be acquired for real money. This hasn’t gone down well with players, with many complaining that “charging” for content is a money-making ploy.

Joining the Beachside Boulevard Bundle and Dürer Burger Bundle, is the Lion Knights Castle Bundle. Even though it’s not a digital reconstruction of 10305 Castle of the Knights of the Lion, the kit seems to take inspiration from the aesthetics of the LEGO Icons set. It includes 10 builds and 64 decorative items so you can move through areas for a medieval-style castle, a market that appears, and other castle-themed activities like archery.

This is the most expensive kit in terms of in-game currency ever released at a price of 2,500 V-Bucks. Here’s a reminder of all the kits currently available in LEGO Fortnite. You can purchase them yourself by visiting the Epic Games Store.

Every LEGO Fortnite kit is available now

