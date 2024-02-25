League of Legends characters will be able to compete in a fighting game! Finished Project L, Riot Games’ new game finally has a real name

After years of waiting, the fight against Riot Games is finally becoming clear. Exit Project L, this time the title has a real name: 2XKO.

Riot Games’ fight against is finally becoming clear For several years now, Riot Games has decided to expand its catalog with the development of games from the universe League of Legends, the studio’s flagship MOBA. Except Legends of Runeterra Or A wild rift, the mobile version of LoL, the studio along with their subsidiary Riot Forge decided to focus mainly on solo adventures of all kinds. But one project in particular has been catching the eye of players for a long time: Project L, a 2D fighting game that incorporates all of Summoner’s Rift-style versus combat codes. Announced in 2019, Project L is not expected to be available until next year. However, the software has just announced its news and found it an official title. Check out Tekken 8 on GOG Goodbye Project L, hello 2XKO Riot Games shared the news just yesterday. After all these years, Project L finally has an official title. The game is now called 2XKO, a name pronounced “how it’s spelled,” according to the studio. So of course, it’s a bit low in terms of communication from Riot Games, but it still confirms the good health of the project and its upcoming release. Barring unforeseen circumstances, 2XKO will be playable from 2025 onwards. The roster should be made up of Darius, Ekko, Ahri, and Yasuo, but also Ilaoi, Katrina, Jinx, and possibly Garen and Lucian. Before the game is released, you can participate in the testing phase by registering here About League of Legends Test League of Legends: After 10 years, return to this pillar of esports Game news League of Legends: How did Riot deliver so many hits? informed Interview: Riot Games France Operations Director answers our questions Wiki League of Legends: Guide, Tips, Advice

