Test: Bendall Tail’s magic is fading

Bendall’s Tale: A League of Legends Story invites us to explore the Yardal people and their peaceful and festive lifestyle. You play as a Yordle, who you can customize at the start of the game and later as the adventure progresses. Unsure of himself, our hero admires Ozzie, the organizer of Bendall’s parties. When one day he asks her to open the ball, it seems like it’s the chance of a lifetime! And yet… a tragedy occurs that cuts off the various floating islands that make up the Bandal Archipelago. The portals, powered by the magic woven by the intertwined Yordles, that previously united the Yordle people no longer function. Convinced that he is responsible, our Yordle will do everything to mend the broken links between the various regions of Bendal.

Can you save Bendall from the disaster he has created?

Six years later Cemetery guard, Lazy Bear once again offers a gameplay loop based on crafting mixed with an RPG system that aims to help us gradually unlock new features. The hero won’t go anywhere without his backpack, which also happens to be a house that we can customize as we progress. Furniture, wallpaper, workbench, tools, garden… wherever you go, our artisan essentials will accompany you. Because backpack houses still take up space, they can only be installed in certain locations on each island. A word of advice, if you plan to travel, pack your bags and don’t forget your backpack, it’s essential for your teleportation between islands.

Rumble in the Bronx

Along with Dextro, a sock who punctuates your progress in countless quests with sarcastic comments, you must visit and meet Bandel’s Yardels to recreate a semblance of unity in the community. The objective? Bringing together the once strong bond between the various islands with the goal of creating enough magic wool to reopen the portals between them. Easier said than done… you’ll first need to make sure you provide the yardles with everything they need. Rumble wants mechanical cogs? Let’s collect some sheets of bronze, drop them into your foundry workbench, and then return them to him. Aster needs cobwebs? We go and place the insect nets in the places provided for this purpose on the island, we wait quietly for the critters to get there, we lock them in the hut, feed them and we watch them produce their precious webs before giving it away. Waiting again. to the finder. Bandal Tel A number of fetch-quests revolve around which will require you to travel back and forth across the region.

Once your relationships with other Yardels improve, you can plan other activities, including starting your own traveling restaurant. Here, it’s all about creating recipes that local yardsticks want to up the bar of island happiness you’re on. To do this, first make sure you stock up on fruits and vegetables (benalumes, primapoms and other turniglands are yours) which you can then cook according to one. A really cool limited time mini-game where every order must be satisfied or risk disappointing your customers. Think overcooked but with far less frenzy and far fewer steps in the kitchen.

Open your traveling restaurant regularly to please the residents of Bendal.

Is the measure of island happiness maximal? It’s time to throw a party! Each of them has a theme – a dance competition, a festival of beachgoers, etc. – and requires different prerequisites. It will be up to you to oversee the preparations like a furry wedding planner. here? The dance floor. there? More like a game table. Or a gramophone… Every object you place will generate one or more of the three resources needed to meet the needs of your party guests, whether it’s visual appeal, music or leisure. Once the prerequisites are properly completed, all you have to do is start the rivalry. All Yardels you invite will then join you for fun, thus generating experience that you will use to advance your knowledge. Although easy to organize at first, parties can sometimes become a real headache to set up a table plan.

Nothing like a good party to soothe the spirits.

Note that, in game mechanics, experience points are generated when your Yordle sleeps. He then collects dream points corresponding to actions taken during the day, with bonuses for new or rare moments. For example, collecting grass from the ground will soon produce nothing in terms of dream issues. On the other hand, making a rare potion will add a lot to your kitty. We therefore recommend going to sleep as soon as the experience meter reaches its maximum, so as not to do any work. Many features also allow you to increase this experience bar to generate more experience points each time you go to sleep.

Gogo Gadgetville

Your abilities are organized into four horizontal tech trees Which was taken directly from the sloth bear Cemetery guard. From weaving and gardening to magic and engineering. It’s up to you to choose which features you want to unlock first, in any case quests will impose certain features on you to continue progressing. Likewise, progression is designed around badges that must be validated by completing missions to unlock the next level of technology. For example, you cannot start smelting tin until you have mastered smelting copper. The quests are often closely linked, so we don’t really have the luxury of choosing which one to pursue as mission A allows you to unlock mission B and completing these two quests allows you to start mission C and so on. Finally, We have the impression of being on rails and constantly responding to the exigencies of the moment rather than actually enjoying the bend. The content is also impressive, it will take you 30-40 hours to complete the game. It’s probably too much for a gameplay loop that’s a little too easy.

Bendall Tale plays everything on its crafting system that takes its full depth with the halo zone.

through its visual, Bandal Tel Will definitely make you think Stardew Valley. However, you will probably feel less free in the lazy bear game than in the worried monkey game. Already because the territories to explore are relatively small, although their labyrinthine topography will make you think otherwise, zig-zagging along either side of Bandal’s floating islands. Then because There are no real social mechanics in the game. We progress in our relationships with other Yardels because the scenario dictates it, not because we’ve decided to favor this or that character. So forget the idea of ​​marrying Timo for example. Finally, Bandal Tel Almost exclusively interested in craftsmanship and other mechanics – for example gardening – their simple expression is reduced. There are also no seasonal cycles or hostile creatures to contend with. Of course, it is a choice, but the fact is that we lack some interesting things to do besides being a delivery person.

When it comes to crafting, however, Bandal Tel Multiplies the levels of gameplay to deepen the experience. There are a large number of workbenches to create the various objects and resources you need. But sometimes a little extra magic will need to be added, which the game calls halos. The most basic halo is that of heat, which we create with heaters, of course. But there are many others, including movement halos that allow specific machines to start, precision halos that allow for the careful production of objects, or harmony halos, adhesive halos, gravity halos, and many others. At the beginning of the game, we will take advantage of the magical halo that can only be seen on certain islands by wisely placing our backpack house under this magical aura. Eventually, it will be possible for you to summon this magic through your own machines with the right resources. This sometimes feels like playing a puzzle of placing the machines so that they benefit from the right halo in the right way. However, this system, undoubtedly a little too complicated for its own good, offers real uniqueness Bandal Tel.

Heimer crazy about you

It should be mentioned All this coating Bendall’s Tale: A League of Legends Story is truly magnificent. The game is made in pixel art which Lazy Bear Studio has mastered perfectly. The colors here are vibrant and each of Bendall’s five islands has its own unique identity, from the green areas to the machines of Gadgetville. Everything is accompanied by musical themes that are catchy and festive. Bandal Tel Here it fully assumes its status as a “cozy game” where you can come and have a good time during a short game to further your magic weaving goals. However, we would advise against long gaming sessions which, if encouraged by gameplay loops, make the game too linear. Bandal Tel.

The more the game progresses, the more it will be possible to personalize your space.

It may be a spin-off of League of Legends, Bandal Tel Will be discovered by neophytes (of which I am one) without a problem. Teemo, Rumble, Veigar… some MOBA champions definitely appear in the game from the developers of Punch Club but they don’t require any prior knowledge. They wink which fans will appreciate and give the player quests, especially during the mid-game. If you’re a fan of “casual games” or RPG creation and the name “A League of Legends Story” probably worries you, know that this Bandal Tel First shines with its universe and its system before becoming a spin-off yes yes yes.