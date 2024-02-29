GTA 6: Rockstar asked its employees to return to the office to avoid leaks

Rockstar Games employees have been instructed to return to work in the office five days a week. This comes at a time when Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) enters its final year of development.

The end of teleworking at Rockstar before the release of GTA 6

In an e-mail sent to staff and relayed by Bloomberg, Rockstar’s head of publishing Jane Kolbe announced to teams that teleworking is no longer relevant, whether it’s a full week or in a hybrid format (a few days teleworking and a few days in the office). Starting in April, employees will have to be on site five days a week.

The reasons? There are two for Rockstar. The first concern leaks GTA 6. A few months ago there was a huge leak where 90 videos were leaked. And recently, the game’s trailer was leaked just hours before the official release. The studio apparently decided that returning to the office would help limit such leaks as much as possible in the future.

Another argument put forward is productivity. “Now by making these changes, we’re in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality and polish we know there’s demand for, as well as a release roadmap that matches the ‘scale and ambition of the game.’Jane Kolbe wrote.

It turns out that many Rockstar employees have expressed their displeasure following the decision to return to the office altogether. One wonders if some will not resign.

Rockstar has already said it GTA 6 Will be in 2025. There is currently no more specific date.