Lady Gaga comes to Fortnite and doesn’t act halfway

Little Monsters dreamed it up and Epic Games built it. After years of persistent rumors surrounding Lady Gaga’s arrival in the famous battle royale, the artist has become the latest pop icon to join. Fortnite. Last December, Epic launched the biggest update to its service game with the implementation of new official mods that were ambitious to say the least. To make the world of Fortnite a more complete experience, the title now welcomes three new ways to play. LEGO Fortnite Cope with survival games Minecraft, Rocket Racing Gives an in-between racing experience Mario Kart And Rocket League when Fortnite Festival Rekindles the flame for rhythm games like Guitar Hero and Rockband.

To kick off the Musical Mode Festival, Epic Games invited The Weeknd to sponsor the first season of this unique experience. Fortnite’s new artistic dimension didn’t fail to revive hopes of finding Lady Gaga in the game. While some were leaning more toward Taylor Swift’s appearance as the second leg of her Eras tour approached, the Bad Romance and Poker Face singer finally made her inclusion official with a tweet that was laughable to say the least.

After misspelling the title of the game in 2019, the pop star finally corrected her mistake by revealing the first scene of her skin. From now on, fans of the artist will be able to enter a duet battle royale with Ariana Grande’s skin to win Rain on Me-style.

In-store selection and new pass

The second season of Fortnite Festival Title “Reveal your talent” will be launched this Thursday, February 22. To celebrate her long-awaited arrival, Lady Gaga will benefit from a dedicated pass as well as an exclusive spot in game stores like The Weekend over the last three months. The premium route of the pass will unlock the iconic outfit worn by Mother Monster during the Chromatica Ball tour.

On the store side, players will be able to treat themselves An outfit inspired by the outfit worn by the artist on the cover of the Chromatica albumAs well as festival mode and tools for new musical tracks including:

Applause

Bloody Mary

Born this way

Edge of Glory

Just dance

rain on me

stupid love

Poker face

Once again, the Festival Pass is independent of the regular Battle Pass and will cost 1800 V-Bucks in the in-game store. Which actors would you like to see in future seasons? Fortnite Festival ?