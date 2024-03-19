GTA 6 fans may think they’ve seen this new feature which is every video game developer’s worst nightmare.

On December 5, Rockstar teams finally revealed the long-awaited trailer for GTA 6. After so many leaks and unofficial information, we managed to find the two protagonists (Lucia and Jason) captured in Bonnie and Clyde, who promise to work perfectly. Explosive We also observe the atmosphere of Vice City, an almost parodic replica of Florida based on evenings on the beach, alligators and monster truck fights. By analyzing the trailer in question frame by frame, Investigating fans found a very promising detail!

A simple reflection that can turn into a nightmare for developers

A few days ago, the GTA 6 News Twitter account recently pointed out that the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer showed reflections on the car’s rearview mirrors, suggesting that mirror reflections will be present in the new game. This will be the first in the saga, because reflection is often a real nightmare for developers. Imagine that this mirror effect works in absolutely all cases, even if the car turns upside down on the side of the road. We have to be able to reproduce every pebble on the ground, so that the reflection is truly one. Imagine the puzzle so that players can rely on their rearview mirror from a possible first-person view.

“Mirror reflections are finally introduced in GTA 6. A long awaited feature.” @GTAVInewz via X (Twitter).



“I’d be surprised if 50% of the content from the trailer is in the game”

In the comments of a post from the GTA VI news account on X (Twitter), future players are quite skeptical. According to him, it is difficult to rely on the trailer and conclude that any feature will be present in the game. indeed, Trailers don’t always reflect 100% of what the final product will look like, while it is often based on cutscenes. As experienced players know it well, cutscenes are not a game.

So we can read comments like this: “I’d be surprised if 50% of the elements from the trailer are present in the game” Or “You shouldn’t expect too much from the trailer”. As you may have understood, you should not assume that mirror reflections will be present in the game, although this is a possibility. GTA 6 has been in development for a long time, and the product promises to be absolutely monstrous. It is possible that Rockstar developers have maxed out the details, To provide their fans with a more realistic adventure than ever before!