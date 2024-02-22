Life of Crime is a must-have free expansion for fans

Extension for Red Dead Redemption 2Called Life of Crime, it is a must-have mod for PC players, as it adds a lot of new content to the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 It’s the gift that keeps on giving. When you start the game, it’s immediately clear why it’s considered to be the best game Rockstar has ever made. GTA VI published.

Although impressive as Red Dead Redemption 2 It is that it cannot last forever. The open world, while fascinating, is still limited and there are only so many things to see and do, no matter how many playthroughs you attempt.

Luckily, that’s where modders come in, with an assortment of mods that spice up the gaming world in many ways. This could range from opening up new areas of the game like Mexico or Guarma to finally giving it an undead nightmare mode and more.

The mod we’re talking about today is made by CruelMasterMC called Life Of Crime, and you can download it right now from NexusMods. Life of Crime is a huge expansion mod that lets you create your own character and use them in the main story, but why you’d want to get rid of Arthur Morgan is beyond me.

In addition to face changes, players will also be able to unlock skill trees, steal new trains, and unlock new games with their individual character. You’ll also find bounty missions that will allow you to hunt down criminal NPCs and bring them to justice, dead or alive.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Life of Crime The expansion mod is a must-have for PC gamers, and it can be downloaded for free right now via NexusMods. It is also said that it will receive several updates adding more reward missions to complete.