Disney spends $1.5 billion on the virtual park in Fortnite

Disney announced an investment of 1.5 billion to collaborate with Epic Games. It aims to create new connected experiences FortniteDrawing on his license.

Disney wants to eventually become a major player in video games, after conquering many areas thanks to its numerous licenses, both creations and acquisitions (Marvel, Star Wars). This is how we can interpret his $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games Company. The aim behind which is not only to become a shareholder of the company FortniteBut also to develop a social universe full of lived experiences.

The exact contours of the Disney and Epic Games project are still a bit unclear, but we already know it will be connected. Fortnite (which represents over 100 active players and creators). This could include creating an accessible virtual park Fortnite And developed with Unreal Engine. “ This new continuous universe will offer fans many opportunities to play, watch, buy and enjoy content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more. », we can read in the press release published on February 7, 2024.

This content is blocked because you have not accepted cookies and other trackers. This content is provided by YouTube.

To be able to view it, you must accept YouTube’s use of your data which may be used for the following purposes: allowing you to view and share content with social media, promoting the development and improvement of Humanoid and its products. partners, display ads personalized to you in relation to your profile and activity, define a personalized advertising profile, measure the performance of ads and content on this site, and measure this site’s audience (learn more) I accept everything Manage my preferences

Disney and Fortnite tie the knot for $1.5 billion

For Disney, it’s nothing more and nothing less.” The biggest entrance » In the world of video games. And this synergy with Epic Games doesn’t come out of nowhere: the two multinationals have been flirting with each other with smaller initiatives for years. Disney-owned characters have appeared before FortniteWhile some Disney video games use the Unreal Engine.

In any case, it’s hard to see anything other than a marriage of convenience. On the one hand, Epic Games continues to transform Fortnite In a real entertainment platform with immense profitability. Disney, on the other hand, has found another way to make all of its creations shine without starting from a blank sheet. When looking at the popularity of LEGO FortniteWe dare not imagine failure for a potential Disney Fortnite – whatever form it takes.

Darth Vader integrating Fortnite. // Source: YouTube capture

The romance between Disney and Epic Games would last for many years. The amount spent by Mickey’s firm is a far cry from the checks signed by Marvel in 2009 (4 billion) and 2012 (4 billion) to restore Star Wars. It remains high enough to take this desire for development seriously.

Find Numerama+



Subscribe for free to Artificialless, our newsletter on AI, tested by Numerama, designed by AI!