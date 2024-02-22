Good news for Wednesday fans: Season 2 promises to be even creepier – News series

While the shooting of season 2 of “Wednesday” is expected for the month of April, the star of the series Jenna Ortega has revealed new information and she wants you.

In just a few weeks, Wednesday became Netflix’s biggest hit ever for an English-language series. In total, more than 250 million subscribers have discovered the adventures of the daughter of the Addams family, played by Jenna Ortega. The program also made its actress a real star worldwide.

An even crazier season 2?

Unsurprisingly, Season 2 is highly anticipated and while waiting to discover her character’s traits, Jenna Ortega reveals new information on the sequel. “Just reading the scripts was very excitingSo cheers the actress in an interview Vanity Fair. Seeing all these new characters join the story. We venture further into the supernatural world.“

“Our universe already had vampires and werewolves, but this time we’re going even further.she adds. The first season had visually striking episodes, such as Ball at the One Carrie remembers. From what I’ve read, all the episodes in season 2 are like this. Each has a memorable scene. Which makes me even more excited because to achieve this feat in eight episodes, I think that’s insane.“

More horror and less romance

In her previous speeches, Jenna Ortega revealed that the sequel will focus more on horror and less on the love triangle that took shape in season 1. But you have to be patient to find the result. Filming in Ireland is not expected to begin until April. “When we start filming, it will be over two years since we finished Season 1.“, recalls the actress.

“Inwardly, mentally, I ask myself: “Should I start preparing now?” Maybe it’s time for me to get sarcastic again and watch different movies to get that mindset back.”

For the moment, the Netflix platform has not yet confirmed the return of director Tim Burton. The latter is currently working on a sequel to Beetlejuice and a remake of the 1950 science fiction film Attack of the 50 Foot Woman – alongside Jenna Ortega.

Available on Netflix on Wednesdays.