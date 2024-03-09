All About Emily Blunt’s Family: Husband, Kids, Sister & More

Earned an Academy Award nomination for Emily Blunt Oppenheimer for Her portrayal of Kitty Oppenheimer, wife of atomic bomb inventor Robert Oppenheimer and a scientist in her own right. In real life, Blunt also has a partner in the same industry, albeit a much less deadly one. She is married Office Starring John Krasinski since 2010. Read on to know all about their tight-knit family.

How Emily Blunt found love with John Krasinski

Neither actor was particularly loved in Hollywood. As Blunt told Seth Meyers, “It’s kind of a… lame story.”

“I was at a restaurant. He was at a restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend. And my friend Gray goes, ‘Oh my God, there’s my friend, John,'” she explained. “(Krasinski) was actually sitting with our friend Justin Theroux…he left Justin…he didn’t eat, he just stood there and made me laugh.” From there, they dated and eventually married.

Children of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

The Hollywood power couple shares two daughters, both named after plants that are also colors. Hazel was born in 2014 and Violet was born in 2016. The couple has largely kept their daughters out of the limelight, and according to Blunt, the feeling is mutual. Hazel and Violet weren’t impressed with any of their movie star parents’ success…until Blunt got to work with Kane aka Ryan Gosling.

“They’re so happy. They’ve never had any interest in anyone I’ve ever worked with,” she said todayWillie Geist in January 2024. “They know a lot of people I’ve worked with. But Ryan is — Ryan is that to them.” In loved him BarbieThe girls had many questions for their mom about it The Fall Guy co-star “They were, like, ‘What does he look like when he has normal hair?…And so I had to be, ‘That’s what he normally looks like.’ It’s so funny,” she said.

Emily Blunt is related to Stanley Tucci by marriage

Blunt’s sister Felicity is married to him The Devil Wears Prada Co-starring Stanley Tucci.

“I was afraid to get into a relationship and I tried to break it off,” Tucci later said on the podcast. Entertainment Tonight. “I’m 21 years older than him, and I didn’t want to feel old for the rest of my life. But I knew this was an incredibly special person.” They tied the knot in 2012, with Steve Buscemi serving as Tucci’s best man.

“Felicity has been incredible as a widower and three children whose mother passed away,” Tucci added. (His first wife, Kate, died in 2009.) “That’s a big deal at a very young age. If anyone has made all of us better, it’s her. She’s the one.”

