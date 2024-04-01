Entertainment

Zoe Saldana Says She’s Still Done With Gamora But Would Love To See ‘Guardians’ Return To MCU

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 37 3 minutes read

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 37 3 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

‘She should always wear her hair like that’

January 5, 2024

“I have so much love for her”: Austin Butler clarifies his comments about his ex Vanessa Hudgens

February 11, 2024

Adam Levine’s cover of “Faith” by George Michael is Effortlessly Sweet

January 5, 2024

Adele on stage in Europe in August 2024

February 1, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button