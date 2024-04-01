Zoe Saldana Says She’s Still Done With Gamora But Would Love To See ‘Guardians’ Return To MCU

Set to hit theaters on April 12, Zoe Saldana The upcoming movie is a harrowing immigration drama, “Absence of Eden,” directed by Marco Perego And acted against it Garrett Hedlund And Adria Arjona. In the film, Hedlund plays an ICE agent struggling with the ethical dilemmas of border security, and Saldana plays an undocumented woman fighting to escape a ruthless cartel. In the drama, they eventually cross paths and work together to save the life of an innocent girl (watch trailer below).

Saldana will appear in our next episode Discourse podcast, and we’ll have more on “Eden’s Absence” from that interview soon. However, host Mike DeAngelo also asked the actress about her big franchise work for the release.

Of course, at the top of the list Marvelof “Guardians of the Galaxy“A Franchise That Most Likely Ends With”Flight. 3,‘ and director of James Gunn pivot on the head of DC Studios. While a new team was teased at the end of the film, and none of the OG team members died—instead they just seemed to drift away from the main storyline—there’s hope that some of the original ‘Guardians’ cast could return.

But very like Dave Bautista Recent comments about returning as Drax (she said her “journey as a character” is complete), Saldana believes her future Gamora is over, at least for now. That said, she also stressed how much she loves the Guardians franchise and hopes to see it return one day.

Asked if she was “done” with her appearance as Gamora, Salanda basically said yes, though it was suggested either she could be recast or the character is still out there somewhere.

“I mean, so far, I think she’s (gone for good) for me, but I don’t think Gamora’s gone for good,” she explained.

The actress clearly has a lot of love for the series, and hopes that it will return one day and be the first in line to buy tickets.

“I think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they couldn’t find a way to bring back ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy,'” she said. “It’s a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, he had a voice like James Gunn’s writing—which is so amazing and so unique to this genre. And it’s great for this style too. So, I’ll be first in line to celebrate when Guardians of the Galaxy returns.”

Unfortunately, our lecture interviewer didn’t have time to analyze what she meant about the “I don’t think Gamora has gotten better” comment, though perhaps she’s alluding to the fact that the multiverse will always allow recasting. But either way, it looks like her tenure as Gamora is definitely over if she’s only going to watch the series as an audience member.

Asked about other franchises she is involved in, of Paramount “Star Trek” series, Saldana said she still believes we could see a fourth “Star Trek” film (and the writer was announced just last week after we spoke with her).

“I still have hope. I had an amazing experience being a part of that team three times over and over,” she said of her ‘Star Trek’ appearance. “I know they’re always trying to sort of put everything together, but I also know that Paramount is working on new kinds of new moves on ‘Star Trek,’ which I think is an amazing franchise that should be alive. For a very long time, we may or may not return as the original remake cast. I don’t know, but I certainly hope so.”

While Saldana has two ‘Star Trek’ films in the works, one featuring her current Enterprise team, the other featuring completely different characters, Paramount has just hired “Arrival time of the plane“Co-creator Steve Yockey The fourth and final is called writingStar Trek 4,” maybe that movie will finally get made and all the stars will align.

Stay connected. More from this lecture interview with Saldana later this week.