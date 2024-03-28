Culture News “My God, she’s a genius” praises this actor Jenna Ortega of Beetlejuice 2 by Tim Burton. The actress surprised them on Wednesday on Netflix

Apparently, the last Beetlejuice experience really pleased its cast, and Michael Keaton in particular was amazed by the talent of his co-star Jenna Ortega.

Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega’s co-star in the new installment of Beetlejuice, is full of praise for his co-star, whose performance he’s clearly impressed with. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor talked about being a “really special” person, while adding:

Oh, she’s talented, she’s got it all, you know? She has a voice. She walked in and immediately knew what the tone was and slipped into it as she did every day. She is truly special.

A compliment that echoes the words spoken by Saga director Tim Burton, who also described Ortega as a “very special” talent.

According to Keaton, the atmosphere on the set was particularly hot. “I didn’t really think we were going to do it and didn’t want to do it, so many times over the last few years, but this was more fun than the others.“, and add: “Tim was really, really great – he got back into his comfort zone. I could see he was having fun. That’s really contagious when you’re around people like that.“. For her part, Jenna Ortega also spoke to ET reporters, talking about one of the most fun jobs. “The best I’ve ever had on a film set.”

The return of the legendary Tim Burton saga

On March 21, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Beetlejuice 2, which evokes the magic of yesteryear, especially offering a beautiful orchestral cover of the song “Banana Boat” that evokes old memories for early viewers.. Beetlejuice is still played by Michael Keaton. The original cast is rounded out by confirmed stars such as Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Jenna Ortega. Who is well supported on set with the presence of Burton but also director of photography Harris Zamberloukos (Murder on the Orient Express) as well as screenwriters Gough and Miller and Seth Grahame-Smith (Lego Batman The Movie).

After a terrible tragedy, the Dietz family returns to Winter River. Still haunted by the memory of Beetlejuice, Lydia finds her life turned upside down when her daughter Astrid, a rebellious teenager, accidentally opens a portal leading to the afterlife. As chaos spreads across both worlds, it’s only a matter of time before someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous monster returns to wreak havoc… – Warner Bros. Pictures