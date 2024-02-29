Culture News This scene from Jenna Ortega’s upcoming film is so controversial that Hollywood is drastically changing the rules of intimacy.

In the United States, artists’ unions are still taking new business-related measures very recently.

A few months ago, many Internet users expressed their dismay at the sight of actress Jenna Ortega, the much-younger revelation of Wednesday’s series. Engaging in sex scenes with Sherlock star Martin Freeman (31 years her senior) for the Miller Girl film, expected in theaters this year. Ortega plays an 18-year-old student while Freeman plays her teacher, Jonathan Miller, in his fifties. And if the age difference made some viewers cringe, on-set intimacy coordinator Christina Arjona recently revealed that Ortega was “sure of what he wanted to do” for his sex scene and had full support during the process. . In a Daily Mail column, she specifically explains:

Part of my job is also to support his decisions. I adapt to the comfort level of my actors, especially in a production like this where there is a big age gap between the actors. I am very attentive to my two talents and I make sure that we monitor them constantly and never cross their limits. And again, I make sure – especially with someone much younger – that they always give consent.

Miller Girl (2024)

If these statements are intended to be comforting, they have encouraged the American Guild (the first union of cinematographers) to strengthen its standards and protocols for the use of intimacy coordinators, and particularly with regard to privacy.

The guild tightens the rules

What exactly is an intimacy coordinator? “Working in the shadow of series, films or documentaries, the cohesive, and often cohesive, intimacy ensures adherence to the plot, within the limits of actors’ consent.“, explains CNC about a relatively recent profession, and which is still subject to some development. This week, the profession is at the center of the news, the American Guild has chosen to strengthen its protocol on filming. Also, those who do not comply with the required standards will be removed from the SAG-AFTRA registry after an investigation by the Guild.

“The Intimacy Coordinator is a critical resource on all film sets to ensure the safety of our members working in intimate scenes.“, a spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA told Deadline, adding that “TheIntimacy coordinators must maintain the confidentiality of the actor’s work and experience performing highly sensitive scenes, unless they have the actor’s permission to share this information publicly.“and”It is unacceptable to disclose details about an actor’s stage work or confidence details to an intimacy coordinator without the actor’s consent.According to Deadline’s sources, Cristina Ariona signed a nondisclosure agreement as well as a nondisclosure agreement with Lionsgate, but still chose to tell the tabloid about star Jenna Ortega’s involvement in the preparation of the film’s sex scenes. A freedom that may not be repeated after this strengthening of protocol.