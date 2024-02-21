Gattuso strips them, the OM locker room validates their departure
Football – Mercato – OM
Gattuso strips them, the OM locker room validates their departure
Published on February 21, 2024 at 10:00 am
Appointed as head of OM five months ago, Gennaro Gattuso was officially sacked from his position on Tuesday, replaced by Jean-Louis Gasset as first team boss. A change that will please some at the club, while executives may have approached the Italian technician to ask them to review their plans.
Gennaro Gattuso Couldn’t survive seventh straight defeatOm on the ground of breast (1-0) Sunday. Management moved in immediately after the match to replace the Italian technician, who was dismissed from his duties just five months after his arrival. So it is Jean Louis The Gazette Who will end the season on the benchOm, except for yet another twist. Internally, some will not be disappointed to see Gattuso pack up.
Officers went to see Gattuso
As explained team In his columns of the day, some withinOm Not unhappy with the hasty departure Gennaro Gattuso, specifically refused to review his strategic plans despite requests from the locker room. Executives went to meet the Italian earlier in the month and asked him to abandon his 4-3-3 and revert to a 3-5-2, without success.
“Everybody needs to do a little more”
ninth in Ligue 1,Om Eight points off the fourth qualifying spot for the Champions League. Why remains to be seen Jean Louis The Gazette Will manage to revive a group lacking in confidence. ” Mentality is 80% of performance in footballtook the new coach into confidence for his first press conference. Life is good, they are on Om. Everyone needs to do just a little more. Let everyone look at themselves in the mirror. When you take goals the way you take them, the system doesn’t exist. These are personal mistakes so they are mental. We must reassure the players “