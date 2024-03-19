Karim Benzema is hot to compete in the Olympic Games!

Thierry Henry and members of the Blues staff are facing a headache. How can we put together a competitive French team for the Olympic Games when so many clubs risk not releasing their players? Indeed, the tournament will be played at the very end of the summer preparations, a few days before the start of the main European championships, and the clubs logically want to count on their best elements. Real Madrid, for example, said no, and everything suggests that Kylian Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouameni or even Eduardo Camavinga may not be in the game.

So Henry, potentially, risks calling up players playing at less posh clubs where managers might be more complacent and game on. Or, players who play in leagues where the calendar is not an issue. The Tigers, for example, released Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. And Olympic coaches have just received very good news…

Benzema applies

Indeed, Karim can call on Benzema if he wants to. The Al-Ittihad striker opened the door to participate in the Olympic Games in the Saudi Pro League. “Olympics? Why not, of course, it can be great! »This Tuesday evening launched the player, when he was questioned by the show evening shift. So he could wear the blue tunic for the last time, retiring at international level in December 2022 after that famous departure from Qatar that caused so much talk in the weeks after the end of the World Cup.

His last match with the France team was in June 2022, during a 1–0 loss against Croatia in the Nations League, where he played the full 90 minutes of the match. This season, at Al-Ittihad, he has been regularly criticized by his team’s fans, due to his convincing statistical line: 9 goals and 6 assists in 17 Saudi Pro League matches. We recall that a rule authorizes selection to call up three players over the age of 23, and Karim Benzema, such as Antoine Griezmann, Hugo Lloris, Ousmane Dembele, Adrien Rabiot or Olivier Giroud, could therefore potentially be selected. If his club has to give the green light like all possible call-ups. Can be continued…