Warren Zaire-Emery shows his great ambitions

This Sunday evening (8:45 pm), Paris Saint-Germain travel to Marseille to play a famous classic at the end of match day 27 of Ligue 1. A match eagerly awaited by supporters and players and especially Parisian Titus.

Becoming an integral part of Luis Enrique’s Parisian XI, Warren Zaire-Emery (18 years old) fulfilled his ambitions for this match at the Velodrome. “It is certain that when we play in Marseille with their supporters under pressure, we want to win and not just a little bit. We want to win well.”explained the young midfielder over the microphone Telefoot.

