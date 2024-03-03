Sports

Pole vaulter Margot Chevrier seriously injured at the World Indoor Athletics Championships

Photo of Admin Admin48 mins ago
0 55 1 minute read

Pole vaulter Margot Chevrier injured her ankle when she fell off the mat at the World Indoor Championships on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow (Scotland).

The images are hard to see. Margot Chevrier was seriously injured – twisting her left ankle – in the pole vault final of the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow (Scotland) on Saturday 2 March.

During the 4.65m attempt, the French indoor champion fell back into the pit, the place where athletes position the pole against the mat at a moment of impulse. 24-year-old Frenchman Paul Walter did not stand up.

After being cared for for several minutes straight on the pitch at the Emirates Arena, Margot Chevrier was taken off on a stretcher, in great pain – she was treated with an oxygen bottle. She was then transferred directly to the emergency room by ambulance, accompanied by a doctor from the French team.

The athlete posted a photo on his Instagram in the evening with the words: “Open fracture of the talus (ankle). First operation tomorrow morning. Another in France. »

screenshot.

A severe blow for the 24-year-old athlete who was making full progress and was aiming to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She cleared 4.66m this winter and claimed to pass the minimum (4.73m) or qualify. ranking but Margot Chevrier is not losing hope. At her feet, she wrote in marker: “Paris 2024, I will jump (I jump). »

world

Reuse this content

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin48 mins ago
0 55 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

PSG – Mbappé: Real Madrid reacts!

2 weeks ago

PSG – Real Madrid: For Kylian Mbappé, it’s over!

2 weeks ago

Benoit Perre was arrested in Montpellier during the match

February 1, 2024

Mercato – OM: Longoria validates unlikely return to Marseille

January 20, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button