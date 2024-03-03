Pole vaulter Margot Chevrier seriously injured at the World Indoor Athletics Championships

Pole vaulter Margot Chevrier injured her ankle when she fell off the mat at the World Indoor Championships on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow (Scotland). Paul Childs / Reuters

The images are hard to see. Margot Chevrier was seriously injured – twisting her left ankle – in the pole vault final of the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow (Scotland) on Saturday 2 March.

During the 4.65m attempt, the French indoor champion fell back into the pit, the place where athletes position the pole against the mat at a moment of impulse. 24-year-old Frenchman Paul Walter did not stand up.

After being cared for for several minutes straight on the pitch at the Emirates Arena, Margot Chevrier was taken off on a stretcher, in great pain – she was treated with an oxygen bottle. She was then transferred directly to the emergency room by ambulance, accompanied by a doctor from the French team.

The athlete posted a photo on his Instagram in the evening with the words: “Open fracture of the talus (ankle). First operation tomorrow morning. Another in France. »

screenshot. Margot Chevrier / Instagram

A severe blow for the 24-year-old athlete who was making full progress and was aiming to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She cleared 4.66m this winter and claimed to pass the minimum (4.73m) or qualify. ranking but Margot Chevrier is not losing hope. At her feet, she wrote in marker: “Paris 2024, I will jump (I jump). »

