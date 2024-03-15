PSG: Real Madrid shatter Mbappé’s dream

At the end of his contract with PSG, Kylian Mbappé should, unless the situation changes, take over as manager of Real Madrid next summer. If the French international has expressed his desire to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games several times, Casa Blanca does not share this wish. Merengue have informed the FFF that they will not release any of their players for this competition.

Kylian Mbappé Risk of experiencing a less busy summer than expected. As he nears the end of his contract with her PSGThe French international is negotiating the final details of his arrival Real Madrid. All indications are that the 25-year-old will wear the striker’s jersey Casa Blanca Next season. the summer of Kylian Mbappé will be marked by their departure PSGSeven years after arrival, and by Euro 2024French teamBut on the other hand he will have to miss out from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

PSG: Thierry Henry responds to Mbappé for his dream https://t.co/GJjVpaB67P pic.twitter.com/yNmKOcEM8s — le10sport (@le10sport) March 14, 2024

Real Madrid will not release any of its players for the Olympics

Kylian Mbappé He has repeatedly expressed his desire to participate in the Olympics, especially since they will be held in Paris. But this competition is not part of the FIFA calendar and therefore clubs can refuse to release their players. And according to information from team This is precisely the decision that Real Madrid. In fact, the Casa Blanca Write to the FFF stating that they will not release any of their players for the Olympic Games. Which is therefore a matter of concern Kylian MbappéIf at his arrival Real Madrid Confirmed, too Aurelian Chaumeny And Eduardo Camavinga.

Mbappé is ready to skip the Olympics