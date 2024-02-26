Rugby. ”Ullissimes”, ”unorcognizable”, etc. The press burns France’s XV and applauds Italy

It’s quite a blow on the neck. This Sunday, February 25, France’s XV conceded an unexpected draw against Italy (13-13), near Villeneuve d’Ascq. For this 3rd day of the 2024 6 Nations tournament, France had a lackluster XV among the energetic and relentless Italians in defence. In France, the press immediately highlighted the failure of the Blues, while the foreign press especially lamented the Italian exploits.

France condemns the blues

therefore, team His Monday newspaper talked about the blueslost“, then This neutral outcome has an air of defeat. In its column, the daily does not spare the players of France’s XV whom it “Completely worthless” In a scathing critique of the blues, Renaud Baurel points to a defeat that cannot be explained by resorting to simply talking about the absent. He provokes this with a touch of wry humor:

Stop everything, we have a solution! What if we made them all wear leggings under their shorts? Black preferred. Like a new kid of 7, there! Yes, the one that just started and is doing very well in Vancouver. In any case, it goes quickly. to him. And then it is effective in rucks. He also beat Ireland. It’s an idea, like, by the way. That’s still one more than the entire French attack combined on Sunday.

next to the Olympic noonBiweekly Blues mentions “unrecognizable“in the north of France. In its analysis of the match, the expert newspaper explains that “CHoud, the impression left by this last match is devastating” In a description which Leave nothing to the tenants of the MarcosesEven the match’s praise explains this: “All in all, we can’t forget anything about this French team, plagued by doubt, full of anxiety and fatally unable to cut off the head of this opponent, who has chained wooden spoons for ten years with admirable punctuality.“

For general press, world excites”France’s unknown XV (J) avoids collapse, but stumbles against ItalyNext to ” FigaroWe are talking about a French group”In complete disarray“which, besides being”laborious and imprecise“, near”Wasted a lot“before”Drowning after Dainty’s expulsion“Finally, publication speak”Draw or lose” and classifies the encounter as “As ugly and embarrassing as possible“

Rugby world disappointed for Italy

Beyond our borders, The debate focused on Italy’s performance than the failure of the blues. Although some mention “The end of the dream” title, vizThe Irish TimesIt really is”Defeated the Italians and won” which attracted the Anglo-Saxon people. On all relevant papers, Garbisi’s dejected face punctuates the draw where the opener “A late missed opportunity to write Italian history“, according to Rugby pass.

In Great Britain, the BBC Explain that “Italy never threatened until the final minutes, when history was in sight.The British media also advises that “France have yet to return to their pre-World Cup form, which many believe will see them continue their momentum and win the Webb Ellis Cup on home soil.“For ESPNThe action at the end of the match was “A failure that prevented Italy from defeating France by conceding a dramatic draw“

mother of italy Feelings are mixedAs illustrated by this sentence of Sky Sports Italy : “Disappointment at the lack of success or, on the contrary, satisfaction at the draw against the fourth team in the world?” On the other hand, some media see the glass as half full, viz Gazzetta dello Sport who congratulates himself: “They pass Fiji: Itarugby into the world’s top 10. This has not happened since 2013” Similarly, the Corriere dello sport satisfied”End of negative losing streakOn the transalpine side.

