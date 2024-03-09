Formula 1: Verstappen on pole, Alpine tough… What to remember before Saudi Arabia

After Bahrain, head to Saudi Arabia and Jeddah this weekend for the second Grand Prix of the 2024 Formula 1 season. And like last week, the meeting has been brought forward to Saturday (6pm in France) due to Ramadan which begins in 2024. Saturday to Sunday night.

And like at the Sakhir circuit a week ago, it is Max Verstappen (Red Bull) who will start on pole after crushing Friday’s qualifying (1’27”472) while Charles Leclerc (Ferrari, 1’27”791) will finish . First line. “Super Max’s” teammate at Red Bull, Sergio Perez, will launch an ambush after finishing third in qualifying (1’27’807).

Undoubtedly the safety car in the game

The Saudi Arabian GP continues to struggle for Alpine, clearly taking inspiration from its predecessor. At the back of the grid in Sakhir (17th and 18th in the race after 19th and 20th) Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will start 17th and 18th this time. The two Frenchmen will try to get closer to the points while the safety car will undoubtedly appear during the first three editions in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The (bad) surprise of the weekend came from Ferrari. After suffering for several days, Carlos Sainz took part in free practice on Friday morning. But the pain was too much for the Spaniard, who underwent appendicitis surgery a few hours later. To replace him, the Scuderia called in its reserve driver, Oliver Behrmann.

The young Briton (18 years old) was on hand to compete in the Formula 2 Championship and jumped into the seat vacated by Sainz on Friday afternoon for another free practice session. In qualifying, Berman finished 11th, coming very close to Q3 and at the same time dethroning seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Saudi Arabian GP, ​​6pm Unencrypted on Canal+.