Mercato: Mbappé will make a big announcement at PSG

Passionate about sports, cinema and television (on and off screen) since childhood, Bernard has been a journalist for 10 Sport since 2018. More skilled with keyboard in hand than ball at his feet, he mainly decides to cover. A beloved sport, criticized and hated at the same time (football) and a sport that is not (wrestling).

Under contract with PSG until the end of the season, Kylian Mbappé has warned Nasser El-Khelaifi of his departure. The first announcement regarding his signing this time for Real Madrid should be followed by another. Contrary to rumors circulating in Spain, the player has yet to sign a contract.

The Mbappé soap opera experienced a new breakthrough this week with the announcement of his signing real Madrid by daily Brand . Free at the end of the season, striker PSG He is authorized to join the club of his choice from January 1, and according to the Iberian media, everything will already be done. Mbappé And the Madrid team, although the information was denied by the journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Mbappé will inform PSG about signing for Real Madrid

According to transfer window experts at CaughtOffside , Kylian Mbappé Haven’t signed anything yet Real Madrid. Once the contract is in place, the French international will then report to the managers Paris Saint GermainSimilarly, he announced his departure a few days ago.

Is the outcome of the case already known?

If nothing will be signed, the arrival of Kylian Mbappé Mu Real Madrid There is still some doubt, despite the efforts Liverpool And Manchester United In this file, information disclosed by le10sport.com.