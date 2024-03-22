Sports

Kylian Mbappé will speak before France-Germany

Kylian Mbappé will appear at the press conference with Didier Deschamps.
Frank Fife / AFP

The Blues captain has a press conference at 5:30 p.m. As captain, and despite the busy news, he does not shy away from his responsibilities.

Special envoy to Lyon

His speech will be scrutinized. Kylian Mbappé, the captain and strong man of the French team, will appear before the press at the Groupe Stadium this Friday at 5:30, the day before the friendly against Germany (9:00 p.m. on Saturday) in preparation for the Euros. . He will be ahead of Didier Deschamps in front of the journalists present on the site, and must be questioned on numerous themes: his future, his position in Paris, the Olympic Games, the letter from Real Madrid that bans its players from participating in the Olympics. , etc

As a reminder, Blues captain Kylian Mbappé has not spoken publicly since announcing his (unofficial) departure from Paris SG. After seven years in the capital, the 25-year-old striker is expected to join Real Madrid this summer. He will inevitably be asked on the subject… and will answer it. Last November, before facing Gibraltar in Nice (14-0 victory), he touched on the hot topics surrounding PSG and his future. Bis repeated this Friday evening in Décines? It is very possible.

The press conference will be followed live on the website with commentary Figaro .

