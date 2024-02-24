direct. Castres – Bordeaux-Bagels in Top 14: CO wins easily against UBB and wins a humiliating bonus point! Follow the match after Castres victory

49′. New castrate tests and success for UBB!

Goodhue scores a double! Coming out of the scrum, Arata tackled well and managed to get past the New Zealanders, who headed for the Bordeaux camp and flattened despite the return of the Bordeaux defenders. Almost facing the post, Le Brun doesn’t flinch and convert! In action, Kane Douglas was found guilty of a foul, offside and a forward exit from the ruck. It is excluded for 10 minutes. OC is outclassing its opponents.