direct. Castres – Bordeaux-Bagels in Top 14: CO wins easily against UBB and wins a humiliating bonus point! Follow the match after Castres victory
And three, for the first time this season, what’s more against the championship leader? There is no shortage of exciting goals for the Castres Olympic rugby players this Saturday, February 24. As part of Day 19 of the Top 14 (5pm) Bordeaux-Bagels is hosted in Pierre-Fabre, CO.
Castres Olympique 41 – 12 Union Bordeaux-Bègles
80′. The Castres Olympics ends with a new attempt
Receiving a pass from Fernandez, Rysuke closed the Castres festival by piercing the opposition defense and slotting in in-goal. Le Brun quietly transforms. The blue and whites did well this Saturday afternoon by disposing of UBB who couldn’t have done without their French international. A third consecutive success for CO (3rd) which overtakes Bordeaux (4th) in the rankings. The Girondins have two defeats.
77′. Test Castres!
Thomas Staniforth completed the blue and white highlight and managed to flatten under the post after a succession of pick and goes. Le Brun makes the transition without difficulty.
71′. Castres squandered a huge opportunity
On a recovery in midfield, Segueret runs towards the opposition goal, followed by two Bordeaux players. He sends a poor pass behind Hulleu who is forced to turn to recover the ball.
67′. Vergnes Taillefer and Cocagi replace Petty and Goodhue
Changes on both sides of the camps. Goodhue is applauded by the Pierre-Fabre crowd, grateful for the double he scored.
64′. UBB test!
Toufa ends Bordeaux’s fine streak, battling across goal to score a promising try. Bru’s coaching is paying off. Zach Holmes, however, misses the change.
61′. Bordeaux looks more menacing
The visitors fought back and contained Castroi’s attacks well when they were numerically inferior. They find themselves inside the opposition 22 meters for the first time in the second half
54′. A six-fold change for UBB
Yannick Bru makes another change replacing Poirot with Tamifuna, Telefere with Ricard, Diaby with Mikel, Samu with Tatafu, Garcia with Willy and Laterade with the manager.
53′. A triple change for CO
Henry Thomas replaces Chilacava, Tichit replaces Guerois-Galison and de Crespini replaces Papalii.
49′. New castrate tests and success for UBB!
Goodhue scores a double! Coming out of the scrum, Arata tackled well and managed to get past the New Zealanders, who headed for the Bordeaux camp and flattened despite the return of the Bordeaux defenders. Almost facing the post, Le Brun doesn’t flinch and convert! In action, Kane Douglas was found guilty of a foul, offside and a forward exit from the ruck. It is excluded for 10 minutes. OC is outclassing its opponents.
44′. A big injury for the police
The full back suffered a serious knee injury and was replaced by Raisuke.
43′. Castres starts strong
The locals are on their pace from the first period and occupy the opposition 22 meters early in the second half. Le Brun is still as dangerous as his acceleration. Moving from right to left, CO players lose the ball a few centimeters away from the target.
41′. Back in Castres!
Blue and white give commitment. They will have 40 minutes to confirm their good performance
40′. Half time at Pierre-Fabre
Castres is logically in the lead at the break. Surprised by UBB’s early effort, Jeremy Davidson’s team was able to get back on track thanks to their collective strength. Denial distinguished himself on all fronts. Le Brun was very active and brought danger to the Bordeaux camp, but his approach to the feet deprived Castres of 7 precious points (one penalty, two failed conversions).
35′. The grand test of CO!
And three for Castres! Starting from the left, Nakarwa pierces the Bordeaux lines and passes the ball with one hand in the air to Goodhue. The first Castres marker circulates the oval, passing from hand to hand and into the hands of Hulleu who dives in-goal at the last minute, resisting Uberti’s return. Le Brun misses his kick again, sending the ball over Bordeaux’s left post.
31′. Try another Castres!
Following the scrum, the blue and white move the ball to the left, Nakarawa makes a decisive pass to the essential Le Brun who finishes at the right end of the opposition camp. The latter takes care of the change without batting an eye this time.
29′. UBB player on the ground
Jefferson Poirot remains on the ground for several seconds, being tied up by medical staff but gets up before scrambling a few meters from the Bordeaux goal.
27′. New Bordeaux modification
Taufa replaces Affane, whose profile will be used in scrums.
21′. Castres regains the advantage!
Goodhue finished off a beautiful collective sequence in Castres where Nakawara and Papalii shifted the New Zealander who flattened to the left of the opposition goal. Le Brun fails to emulate his counterpart Garcia and fails to convert the try.
19′. Change to Bordeaux
After a confrontation with Papalii, Petty is impressed and gives way to Ricard
15′. UBB test!
Mostin was flattening the first ball in the match. Castres gets the ball back after Bordeaux Chistera’s try, but Nanette makes up for the mistake by stealing the ball from Aldron, orbiting Moustin who runs solo down the left wing to score the first five points of the match. Garcia converts the attempt and gives Gironde more of an advantage.
11′. Louis Le Brun in his works
UBB recovers the Castres oval after kick-off, Louis Le Brun pierces the Bordeaux line and lets his block advance. Before being able to complete the action, the referee stops play for a forward from Huleu.
8′. First penalty for CO
This time on the first touch of the match, won by Castres, Petty made a mistake and resulted in a penalty, which Louis Le Brun converted 30 meters to the right of the Bordeaux posts.
3′. Castres began hostilities
After the first scrum of the match which collapsed early on, Arata introduced and then turned the ball to the right with a popli’ pace in blue and white.
5 pm kicking off!
Referee Tuale Trenini blows the whistle to start the match, UBB players give the start.
4:45 pm Bordeaux XV
A few changes after the defeat against Pelois Division: Willy, Abadi, Tatafu and Tamifu will start on the bench. Petti, Diaby, Nanette, Holmes and Affane have earned starting positions.
4:30 pm Formation of the Castres Olympics
The team that will line up today will be the same as the last match against Toulon.
4:15 pm Welcome to this live
Follow the Castres-UBB match live here for Day 16 of the Top 14!