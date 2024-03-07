Five questions on screening a million people “directly or indirectly concerned” by the Olympic Games

Profiles of athletes, volunteers, journalists, security agents and certain spectators will be checked to see if they represent a risk.

“For the Ministry of Interior, this is the most important challenge in terms of logistics and security that it has had to organize so far”, warned Gerald Darmanin, during his hearing in the Senate, Tuesday March 5, invited to speak on the security arrangements planned for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games. Up to 326,000 spectators will be able to take part in the river parade on July 26. To secure this massive event, 45,000 police members will be mobilized across Ile-de-France. it is “Unpublished”, Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez confirmed to Franceinfo.

The tenant of Place Beauvo said he expected “Far-Left, Far-Right Threats” and D’“Radical environmentalists, who are already announcing that they will carry out a number of acts of civil disobedience.” about The terrorist threat, mainly Islamist, “She’s not typical” Regarding the Olympic Games, “But it’s not because it’s not characteristic that it doesn’t exist”warned Gerald Darmanin.

In this context, the Home Minister recalled that “Screenings” will be carried out “out of about a million persons”, specifying that 100,000 have already been made. Who are the people affected by this investigation? By whom are they conducted? Which profiles can be considered rejected and for what reasons? Franceinfo gives you the answer.

Who will do this investigation?

This is the National Administrative Security Investigation Service (SNIS), which was created after a wave of jihadist attacks in 2017 to better fight terrorism and radicalisation. It is one of the state bodies authorized to conduct administrative security checks. Typically, Sneas screens anyone hired for the job “which falls under a particular State Mission”, as explained by the National Commission for Information and Liberties (Cnil) on its site. This is the case for magistrates and police officers, for example.

The service also examines or examines any person employed in the security or defense sector (security officers, airport staff). “Within Public Transport Companies of People or Dangerous Goods”, adds the CNIL. As part of the Olympic Games, its employees “It has more than doubled to cope with a significant increase in activity”Absolutely Cross. A total of 150 agents now make Sneas.

Who is the subject of this investigation?

It’s all about people “Concerned directly or indirectly by the Olympic Games”, explained Gerald Darman to senators. At the top of the list: 10,500 athletes selected for the Olympic Games, 4,400 for the Paralympic Games, their staff (coaches, trainers, etc.) and about 26,000 journalists. This is followed by 22,000 private security agents and 45,000 volunteers, although not all are subject to security checks, only mandatory for those with access to protected areas.

Background checks will also be conducted on all those attending the opening ceremony. “We want to be able to control people who can have a live view of the scene even from home.”, explained Laurent Nunez at franceinfo. So all local residents also worry about the 326,000 spectators of the ceremony. “It is our responsibility, we must ensure that there is no risk of a terrorist attack.” continued the Parisian prefect.

This administrative investigation will also concern the rental of furnished tourist accommodation on Airbnb, because tourists “They will be forced to register on the digital platform to move into the apartment they have rented.” Total “About a million people”, According to Gerald Darmanin.

What do these surveys contain?

For months, analysts have been scrutinizing all the profiles that fall within the spectrum defined above, and particularly the millions upon thousands of accreditation requests coming from the organizing committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The first stage of the administrative security investigation process involves screening, i.e. consultation of a multitude of police and justice files. “Interpol Data on Wanted Persons”Absolutely Cross. If no security risk is apparent, SNIS issues a no objection opinion which is equivalent to a green light.

On the contrary, if a person’s name appears in one of these files, the investigator-analyst then evaluates whether the facts giving rise to this registration represent a risk in terms of his mission during the Olympic Games. Thus, a person known to drive under the influence of alcohol can be authorized “Intervene to repair device in sensitive site”Sneeze boss Julien Dufour explained to AFP. “On the other hand, if he wants to be a bus driver, that’s a real topic.”

Based on the assessment, the Sness may issue an opinion of non-conformity – “motivated”, Julien Dufour insists – and the request for recognition is denied. To date, the total “280 Incompatibility Notices” 100,000 have already been communicated on the screening, announced Gerald Darmanin on Tuesday. “This especially concerns irregulars on national territory: this in itself does not warrant action but it is better to be regular on national territory, better to be French”Underlining the Home Minister added that “Six Files S” were also “Deleted”.

Why are they criticized?

To accomplish its work, Sneas legally relies on Article L211-11-1 of the Internal Security Code regarding major incidents. It is also part of the Law of May 19, 2023 regarding the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. “Until the Act, the planners could not follow the advice given. It is the change in posture that is important and that defines who can or should exercise the sovereign prerogatives of the state”Julien Dufour notes.

“Each person’s name is entered into the ACRED system (automation of centralized consultation of information and data), which queries a total of eleven files, including the TAJ file. (Criminal Record Processing) which is known as a huge catch-all”Mentions Noémie Levain, lawyer and member of Quadrature du net. “Anyone who is in a legal case, even if it’s just an arrest in protest, is involved in TAJ.”

“It is time to worry about the inflation of data collected by the police over the last twenty years. This centralization of information gives a lot of power to those who have access to it.” Noémie Leven, lawyer at Quadrature du Net at franceinfo

Criteria for assessing whether a lawyer believes a person is likely to present a risk “Subject to subjective evaluation”. “The fact that there are no fixed criteria for what constitutes dangerousness leaves a great deal of room for arbitrariness”, she assures. Questioned by AFP on this point, Julien Dufour affirms that the work of Schnees “It is the opposite of arbitrary. It is not a question of people’s beliefs, it is a question of concrete physical elements.”.

Have other screenings already been done?

Security checks for the Olympic Games are not specific to France. As International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Thomas Bach reminded AFP, “Security measures for the Olympic Games are the responsibility of local authorities and are implemented according to the context of each edition.” Thus, for the London Games in 2012, the Home Office, the British equivalent of the Home Office, carried out nearly 500,000 checks resulting in 100 refusals, The Guardian.

In 2022, Sness carried out 500,000 and 700,000 checks in 2023 as part of its mission: to access airport areas from public transport drivers, including the Rouen Armada, the 24 Hours of Le Mans or the Mondial de Rugby, which issued the law. of May 2023. “We did just over 100,000 surveys during the Rugby World Cup”Slips Julien Dufour to AFP, though without specifying the number of refusals.